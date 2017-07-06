Zanotti named president at GO Riteway

First non-family member to lead transportation firm

by

July 06, 2017, 11:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/entrepreneurship/zanotti-named-president-at-go-riteway/

Bob Zanotti has been hired as president at GO Riteway Transportation Group.

Zanotti

Zanotti is the first non-family member to lead the Germantown-based company, which operates an airport shuttle service, school buses, motorcoaches, vans and executive vehicles. It was founded in 1957 as Riteway Bus Service Inc. by the late Roland and Pearl Bast to provide school bus service for the Germantown School District.

Prior to this role, Zanotti was president at sign manufacturer Everbrite LLC in Greenfield. He also has been president at Process Retail Group Inc. in New Berlin, Midwest regional manager at Tradesman International and senior manager at FedEx Express. A U.S. Army veteran, Zanotti holds a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

GO Riteway has 1,350 employees and 1,090 vehicles, operating out of 18 locations in Wisconsin. It provides transportation for 27 school districts. The company is currently building a new 3,300-square-foot facility and bus parking lot for the Mequon-Thiensville school bus operations and is outfitting leased space for a new Elmbrook School District bus terminal.

“Thanks to the efforts of our employees, GO Riteway has been fortunate to experience significant growth,” said Ron Bast, chairman of GO Riteway’s family ownership group. “Our organization has grown in both size and complexity due to people, honesty and hard work. We hire good people and let them do what they do best.”

“Our family has recognized the need for professional management to help us continue to grow as we move into the next chapter of our company,” said Wendy Bast, vice-chair and a third-generation co-owner of GO Riteway. “Fortunately, we have found someone who is not only a highly qualified manager, but a strong leader who closely aligns with the values of our family and how we want our company run.”

Bob Zanotti has been hired as president at GO Riteway Transportation Group.

Zanotti

Zanotti is the first non-family member to lead the Germantown-based company, which operates an airport shuttle service, school buses, motorcoaches, vans and executive vehicles. It was founded in 1957 as Riteway Bus Service Inc. by the late Roland and Pearl Bast to provide school bus service for the Germantown School District.

Prior to this role, Zanotti was president at sign manufacturer Everbrite LLC in Greenfield. He also has been president at Process Retail Group Inc. in New Berlin, Midwest regional manager at Tradesman International and senior manager at FedEx Express. A U.S. Army veteran, Zanotti holds a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

GO Riteway has 1,350 employees and 1,090 vehicles, operating out of 18 locations in Wisconsin. It provides transportation for 27 school districts. The company is currently building a new 3,300-square-foot facility and bus parking lot for the Mequon-Thiensville school bus operations and is outfitting leased space for a new Elmbrook School District bus terminal.

“Thanks to the efforts of our employees, GO Riteway has been fortunate to experience significant growth,” said Ron Bast, chairman of GO Riteway’s family ownership group. “Our organization has grown in both size and complexity due to people, honesty and hard work. We hire good people and let them do what they do best.”

“Our family has recognized the need for professional management to help us continue to grow as we move into the next chapter of our company,” said Wendy Bast, vice-chair and a third-generation co-owner of GO Riteway. “Fortunately, we have found someone who is not only a highly qualified manager, but a strong leader who closely aligns with the values of our family and how we want our company run.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm