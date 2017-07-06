Zanotti named president at GO Riteway

Bob Zanotti has been hired as president at GO Riteway Transportation Group.

Zanotti is the first non-family member to lead the Germantown-based company, which operates an airport shuttle service, school buses, motorcoaches, vans and executive vehicles. It was founded in 1957 as Riteway Bus Service Inc. by the late Roland and Pearl Bast to provide school bus service for the Germantown School District.

Prior to this role, Zanotti was president at sign manufacturer Everbrite LLC in Greenfield. He also has been president at Process Retail Group Inc. in New Berlin, Midwest regional manager at Tradesman International and senior manager at FedEx Express. A U.S. Army veteran, Zanotti holds a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

GO Riteway has 1,350 employees and 1,090 vehicles, operating out of 18 locations in Wisconsin. It provides transportation for 27 school districts. The company is currently building a new 3,300-square-foot facility and bus parking lot for the Mequon-Thiensville school bus operations and is outfitting leased space for a new Elmbrook School District bus terminal.

“Thanks to the efforts of our employees, GO Riteway has been fortunate to experience significant growth,” said Ron Bast, chairman of GO Riteway’s family ownership group. “Our organization has grown in both size and complexity due to people, honesty and hard work. We hire good people and let them do what they do best.”

“Our family has recognized the need for professional management to help us continue to grow as we move into the next chapter of our company,” said Wendy Bast, vice-chair and a third-generation co-owner of GO Riteway. “Fortunately, we have found someone who is not only a highly qualified manager, but a strong leader who closely aligns with the values of our family and how we want our company run.”