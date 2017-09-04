What overused adage or piece of business advice do you intentionally ignore?

Biz Compass

by

September 04, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/entrepreneurship/what-overused-adage-or-piece-of-business-advice-do-you-intentionally-ignore/

Richards

Lori Richards
president and partner, Mueller Communications LLC

“Some believe ‘There’s no such thing as bad publicity.’ United Airlines’ situation earlier this year is a perfect example of why this adage is false. Today, consumers of goods and services care about the reputation, image and ethics of the brands they choose. Establishing a ‘do the right thing’ culture at the top minimizes risk for bad publicity.”

Lie

Chris Lie
chief executive officer, Diversified Insurance Solutions Inc.

“‘The customer is always right.’ It’s not that I don’t listen to clients or appreciate what they have to say, but I believe they’re often looking for our opinion and potentially, a contrasting insight. I think you lose an opportunity to provide knowledge and stimulate productive discussions if you immediately accept the client’s point of view.”

Vastardis

Anthony Vastardis
CEO, Dental Associates Family & Specialty Care LLC

“‘That’s the way we’ve always done it.’ My position requires me to educate our team members on why change is important so they are comfortable and embrace it. Change is always hard and requires more work upfront, but eventually leads to better outcomes and more efficiency that allows us to remain relevant and competitive.”

Brzeski

Jill Brzeski
president and CEO, Boelter + Lincoln

“‘Good things come to those who wait.’ Although patience is a virtue, in our business simply waiting for things to happen can lead to a slow death. Advertising and marketing is a very competitive field and we need to constantly explore new opportunities and technologies for both ourselves and our clients.”

McNulty

Dan McNulty
president and chief sales officer, QPS Employment Group Inc

“The phrase ‘checking boxes’ has never resonated with me. Many times when you ‘complete’ a task, there is always something you can do to go above and beyond to make sure that you are giving someone the best possible customer service experience. Continuous improvement is something to strive for.”

[caption id="attachment_327765" align="alignnone" width="150"] Richards[/caption]

Lori Richards president and partner, Mueller Communications LLC

“Some believe ‘There’s no such thing as bad publicity.’ United Airlines’ situation earlier this year is a perfect example of why this adage is false. Today, consumers of goods and services care about the reputation, image and ethics of the brands they choose. Establishing a ‘do the right thing’ culture at the top minimizes risk for bad publicity.”

[caption id="attachment_327762" align="alignnone" width="150"] Lie[/caption]

Chris Lie chief executive officer, Diversified Insurance Solutions Inc.

“‘The customer is always right.’ It’s not that I don’t listen to clients or appreciate what they have to say, but I believe they’re often looking for our opinion and potentially, a contrasting insight. I think you lose an opportunity to provide knowledge and stimulate productive discussions if you immediately accept the client’s point of view.”

[caption id="attachment_327761" align="alignnone" width="150"] Vastardis[/caption]

Anthony Vastardis CEO, Dental Associates Family & Specialty Care LLC

“‘That’s the way we’ve always done it.’ My position requires me to educate our team members on why change is important so they are comfortable and embrace it. Change is always hard and requires more work upfront, but eventually leads to better outcomes and more efficiency that allows us to remain relevant and competitive.”

[caption id="attachment_327764" align="alignnone" width="150"] Brzeski[/caption]

Jill Brzeski president and CEO, Boelter + Lincoln

“‘Good things come to those who wait.’ Although patience is a virtue, in our business simply waiting for things to happen can lead to a slow death. Advertising and marketing is a very competitive field and we need to constantly explore new opportunities and technologies for both ourselves and our clients.”

[caption id="attachment_327763" align="alignnone" width="150"] McNulty[/caption]

Dan McNulty president and chief sales officer, QPS Employment Group Inc

“The phrase ‘checking boxes’ has never resonated with me. Many times when you ‘complete’ a task, there is always something you can do to go above and beyond to make sure that you are giving someone the best possible customer service experience. Continuous improvement is something to strive for.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm