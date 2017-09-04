What overused adage or piece of business advice do you intentionally ignore?

Lori Richards

president and partner, Mueller Communications LLC

“Some believe ‘There’s no such thing as bad publicity.’ United Airlines’ situation earlier this year is a perfect example of why this adage is false. Today, consumers of goods and services care about the reputation, image and ethics of the brands they choose. Establishing a ‘do the right thing’ culture at the top minimizes risk for bad publicity.”

Chris Lie

chief executive officer, Diversified Insurance Solutions Inc.

“‘The customer is always right.’ It’s not that I don’t listen to clients or appreciate what they have to say, but I believe they’re often looking for our opinion and potentially, a contrasting insight. I think you lose an opportunity to provide knowledge and stimulate productive discussions if you immediately accept the client’s point of view.”

Anthony Vastardis

CEO, Dental Associates Family & Specialty Care LLC

“‘That’s the way we’ve always done it.’ My position requires me to educate our team members on why change is important so they are comfortable and embrace it. Change is always hard and requires more work upfront, but eventually leads to better outcomes and more efficiency that allows us to remain relevant and competitive.”

Jill Brzeski

president and CEO, Boelter + Lincoln

“‘Good things come to those who wait.’ Although patience is a virtue, in our business simply waiting for things to happen can lead to a slow death. Advertising and marketing is a very competitive field and we need to constantly explore new opportunities and technologies for both ourselves and our clients.”

Dan McNulty

president and chief sales officer, QPS Employment Group Inc

“The phrase ‘checking boxes’ has never resonated with me. Many times when you ‘complete’ a task, there is always something you can do to go above and beyond to make sure that you are giving someone the best possible customer service experience. Continuous improvement is something to strive for.”