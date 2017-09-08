Riverworks business district names entrepreneur competition finalists

Dolphin Pool final to be held Sept. 20

by

September 08, 2017, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/entrepreneurship/riverworks-business-district-names-entrepreneur-competition-finalists/

The Riverworks business district has named the finalists in its Dolphin Pool competition for entrepreneurs.

The competition, part of Riverworks Week, was open to startup entrepreneurs who are ready to launch and early-stage business owners. The competition is judged by business owners from the Riverworks district and experts from Milwaukee Area Technical College, U.S. Bank, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Greater Milwaukee Committee and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

The finalists are:

  • Papyrus and Charms, Danielle (Lilo) Allen, Milwaukee: African- and Jamaican-inspired jewelry maker.
  • Beatrix Foods, Melanie Manuel, Shorewood: Healthy vegan mobile restaurant and catering business.
  • BookLive.com, Jared Judge, Milwaukee: Live music booking sit to help musicians manage gigs.
  • TheFamilyBackpack.com, Andrea Khan, Shorewood: Family vacation planning site.
  • Bimbley, Amedee O’Gordon, Milwaukee: Senior living housing search tool.
  • Seven Sisters Trading Co., Jodhi Tzoref, Milwaukee: Afghan and Tibetan refugee-made clothing and accessory wholesaler.

The finalists will compete in a live event at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Goat Palace, 3740 N. Fratney St. The winner will receive $1,000 cash and other prizes.

Riverworks Week runs from Sept. 20 to 22 and includes networking, business development and events aimed at creative entrepreneurship opportunities in the Riverworks Business Improvement District.

The Riverworks business district has named the finalists in its Dolphin Pool competition for entrepreneurs.

The competition, part of Riverworks Week, was open to startup entrepreneurs who are ready to launch and early-stage business owners. The competition is judged by business owners from the Riverworks district and experts from Milwaukee Area Technical College, U.S. Bank, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Greater Milwaukee Committee and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

The finalists are:

  • Papyrus and Charms, Danielle (Lilo) Allen, Milwaukee: African- and Jamaican-inspired jewelry maker.
  • Beatrix Foods, Melanie Manuel, Shorewood: Healthy vegan mobile restaurant and catering business.
  • BookLive.com, Jared Judge, Milwaukee: Live music booking sit to help musicians manage gigs.
  • TheFamilyBackpack.com, Andrea Khan, Shorewood: Family vacation planning site.
  • Bimbley, Amedee O’Gordon, Milwaukee: Senior living housing search tool.
  • Seven Sisters Trading Co., Jodhi Tzoref, Milwaukee: Afghan and Tibetan refugee-made clothing and accessory wholesaler.

The finalists will compete in a live event at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Goat Palace, 3740 N. Fratney St. The winner will receive $1,000 cash and other prizes.

Riverworks Week runs from Sept. 20 to 22 and includes networking, business development and events aimed at creative entrepreneurship opportunities in the Riverworks Business Improvement District.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm