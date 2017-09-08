Riverworks business district names entrepreneur competition finalists

The Riverworks business district has named the finalists in its Dolphin Pool competition for entrepreneurs.

The competition, part of Riverworks Week, was open to startup entrepreneurs who are ready to launch and early-stage business owners. The competition is judged by business owners from the Riverworks district and experts from Milwaukee Area Technical College, U.S. Bank, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Greater Milwaukee Committee and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

The finalists are:

Papyrus and Charms , Danielle (Lilo) Allen, Milwaukee: African- and Jamaican-inspired jewelry maker.

Beatrix Foods , Melanie Manuel, Shorewood: Healthy vegan mobile restaurant and catering business.

BookLive.com , Jared Judge, Milwaukee: Live music booking sit to help musicians manage gigs.

TheFamilyBackpack.com , Andrea Khan, Shorewood: Family vacation planning site.

Bimbley, Amedee O'Gordon, Milwaukee: Senior living housing search tool.

Seven Sisters Trading Co., Jodhi Tzoref, Milwaukee: Afghan and Tibetan refugee-made clothing and accessory wholesaler.

The finalists will compete in a live event at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Goat Palace, 3740 N. Fratney St. The winner will receive $1,000 cash and other prizes.

Riverworks Week runs from Sept. 20 to 22 and includes networking, business development and events aimed at creative entrepreneurship opportunities in the Riverworks Business Improvement District.