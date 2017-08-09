Penrod Software plans to add Atlanta office

Continues Milwaukee-based startup's national expansion

by

August 09, 2017, 12:57 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/entrepreneurship/penrod-software-plans-to-add-atlanta-office/

Milwaukee-based Penrod Software has plans to open a new office in Atlanta in the winter of 2018, continuing the startup’s fast-paced national expansion.

Penrod is based at 219 N. Milwaukee St. in the Historic Third Ward.

Penrod, which is headquartered at 219 N. Milwaukee St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, is a cloud consulting agency that specializes in business improvement initiatives.

The addition of an Atlanta office comes on the heels of the company’s announcement in June that it plans to open an office in Dallas.

In March, the company announced the opening of its Minneapolis office, which followed the addition of its Chicago office in August 2016.

In 2016, Penrod became the second-fastest growing national partner of Salesforce.com and was ranked No. 6 among Top Wisconsin Companies according to Inc. Magazine.

The company was founded in 2012 by Joseph Taylor and Chris Widmayer, who first met each other while they were students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. 

In its first two years, Penrod had about a half-dozen employees. But in 2014, Taylor said, the business hit its stride and began to see growth.

“We figured out how to teach people our expertise and how to grow,” Taylor said. “From there it’s just been constant growth.”

In 2014, revenue was $800,000; in 2015, $2.5 million; in 2016, $5 million. This year, revenue is expected to be $10 million. Taylor wants to see that number continue to double each year.

“Every decision is about how do we grow more? How do we make sure our growth is stable,” Taylor said.

From the outset, Taylor said, he and Widmayer have focused on building a positive company culture and attracting top talent. 

“We decided we wanted to differentiate ourselves in the Midwest by being … a very forward-thinking company in the employee space,” Taylor said. “We thought that could be our differentiator. Being a consulting company, we sell people’s time and expertise and so we wanted to make sure we have the best people and make sure they’re happy.”

In 2016, Penrod was also named the top Wisconsin workplace for young professionals in NEWaukee’s annual Bubbler Awards.

Milwaukee-based Penrod Software has plans to open a new office in Atlanta in the winter of 2018, continuing the startup’s fast-paced national expansion.

Penrod is based at 219 N. Milwaukee St. in the Historic Third Ward.

Penrod, which is headquartered at 219 N. Milwaukee St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, is a cloud consulting agency that specializes in business improvement initiatives.

The addition of an Atlanta office comes on the heels of the company’s announcement in June that it plans to open an office in Dallas.

In March, the company announced the opening of its Minneapolis office, which followed the addition of its Chicago office in August 2016.

In 2016, Penrod became the second-fastest growing national partner of Salesforce.com and was ranked No. 6 among Top Wisconsin Companies according to Inc. Magazine.

The company was founded in 2012 by Joseph Taylor and Chris Widmayer, who first met each other while they were students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. 

In its first two years, Penrod had about a half-dozen employees. But in 2014, Taylor said, the business hit its stride and began to see growth.

“We figured out how to teach people our expertise and how to grow,” Taylor said. “From there it’s just been constant growth.”

In 2014, revenue was $800,000; in 2015, $2.5 million; in 2016, $5 million. This year, revenue is expected to be $10 million. Taylor wants to see that number continue to double each year.

“Every decision is about how do we grow more? How do we make sure our growth is stable,” Taylor said.

From the outset, Taylor said, he and Widmayer have focused on building a positive company culture and attracting top talent. 

“We decided we wanted to differentiate ourselves in the Midwest by being … a very forward-thinking company in the employee space,” Taylor said. “We thought that could be our differentiator. Being a consulting company, we sell people’s time and expertise and so we wanted to make sure we have the best people and make sure they’re happy.”

In 2016, Penrod was also named the top Wisconsin workplace for young professionals in NEWaukee’s annual Bubbler Awards.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm