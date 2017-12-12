gener8tor announces fall gBETA startups

Five Milwaukee firms complete accelerator

by

December 12, 2017, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/entrepreneurship/gener8tor-announces-fall-gbeta-startups/

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor has announced its gBETA fall class as the participants complete the program.

gener8tor employees and gBeta participants at a Pitch Night at the Irontek space in Beloit.

gBETA, a free accelerator for early-stage companies based in Wisconsin, was offered in Milwaukee, Madison, Beloit and Northeast Wisconsin this fall, and 20 companies participated. The Milwaukee participants were:

  • Build It Fab, a construction products distributor that provides a platform for builders and homeowners;
  • Informed360, an enterprise platform to streamline ethics and compliance programs;
  • Snugb Inc., an IoT baby monitor platform;
  • Thermodata, a temperature monitoring system for life science and food quality applications;
  • and Venture with Impact, a work-volunteer abroad program for professionals.

The startups received coaching and access to gener8tor’s national mentor, customer, corporate partner and investor networks, with the goal of gaining customer traction and establishing metrics that make them desirable to equity-based accelerators or investors.

“As the gBETA program grows, we continue to be astounded by the level of talent and the amount of innovation in this state,” said Abby Taubner, managing director of gBETA. “We are thrilled to help these entrepreneurs tap into our national network of mentors, potential customers, investors and accelerators in order to help them get to the next stage of their journey.”

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor has announced its gBETA fall class as the participants complete the program.

gener8tor employees and gBeta participants at a Pitch Night at the Irontek space in Beloit.

gBETA, a free accelerator for early-stage companies based in Wisconsin, was offered in Milwaukee, Madison, Beloit and Northeast Wisconsin this fall, and 20 companies participated. The Milwaukee participants were:

  • Build It Fab, a construction products distributor that provides a platform for builders and homeowners;
  • Informed360, an enterprise platform to streamline ethics and compliance programs;
  • Snugb Inc., an IoT baby monitor platform;
  • Thermodata, a temperature monitoring system for life science and food quality applications;
  • and Venture with Impact, a work-volunteer abroad program for professionals.

The startups received coaching and access to gener8tor’s national mentor, customer, corporate partner and investor networks, with the goal of gaining customer traction and establishing metrics that make them desirable to equity-based accelerators or investors.

“As the gBETA program grows, we continue to be astounded by the level of talent and the amount of innovation in this state,” said Abby Taubner, managing director of gBETA. “We are thrilled to help these entrepreneurs tap into our national network of mentors, potential customers, investors and accelerators in order to help them get to the next stage of their journey.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Unions adjust to right-to-work reality

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm