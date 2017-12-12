gener8tor announces fall gBETA startups

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor has announced its gBETA fall class as the participants complete the program.

gBETA, a free accelerator for early-stage companies based in Wisconsin, was offered in Milwaukee, Madison, Beloit and Northeast Wisconsin this fall, and 20 companies participated. The Milwaukee participants were:

Build It Fab, a construction products distributor that provides a platform for builders and homeowners;

Informed360 , an enterprise platform to streamline ethics and compliance programs;

, an enterprise platform to streamline ethics and compliance programs; Snugb Inc. , an IoT baby monitor platform;

, an IoT baby monitor platform; Thermodata , a temperature monitoring system for life science and food quality applications;

, a temperature monitoring system for life science and food quality applications; and Venture with Impact, a work-volunteer abroad program for professionals.

The startups received coaching and access to gener8tor’s national mentor, customer, corporate partner and investor networks, with the goal of gaining customer traction and establishing metrics that make them desirable to equity-based accelerators or investors.

“As the gBETA program grows, we continue to be astounded by the level of talent and the amount of innovation in this state,” said Abby Taubner, managing director of gBETA. “We are thrilled to help these entrepreneurs tap into our national network of mentors, potential customers, investors and accelerators in order to help them get to the next stage of their journey.”