gener8tor again named one of nation’s top accelerator programs

Recognized by Seed Accelerator Rankings Project for third year in a row

by

June 06, 2017, 11:37 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/entrepreneurship/gener8tor-again-named-one-of-nations-top-accelerator-programs/

Startup accelerator gener8tor, which has offices in Madison, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, was named one of the top accelerator programs in the United States by the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project for the third year in a row.

gener8tor co-founders Joe Kirgues and Troy Vosseller.

Gener8tor was given a gold ranking, which places it in the top 16 accelerator programs in the nation.

“This ranking reflects the commitment from our entrepreneurs, startups, mentors and investors who are working to build a stronger tomorrow across the region and the country,” says Troy Vosseller, gener8tor co-founder.

The Seed Accelerator Rankings Project is an independent research entity run by academics affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rice University and the University of Richmond to measure the relative performance of startup accelerator programs active in the United States. The rankings are based on weighted metrics, including the valuations of startups that have completed each program, fundraising statistics, exits and the overall satisfaction level of participating companies.

Gener8tor was founded in 2012. Together, its 54 alumni companies have gone on to raise more than $110 million in follow-on financing and employ more than 1,500 people.

Gener8tor selects five companies from pools of hundreds of applicants from around the country to participate in its 12-week, equity-based accelerator programs in Madison, Minneapolis and Milwaukee.

Startup accelerator gener8tor, which has offices in Madison, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, was named one of the top accelerator programs in the United States by the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project for the third year in a row.

gener8tor co-founders Joe Kirgues and Troy Vosseller.

Gener8tor was given a gold ranking, which places it in the top 16 accelerator programs in the nation.

“This ranking reflects the commitment from our entrepreneurs, startups, mentors and investors who are working to build a stronger tomorrow across the region and the country,” says Troy Vosseller, gener8tor co-founder.

The Seed Accelerator Rankings Project is an independent research entity run by academics affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rice University and the University of Richmond to measure the relative performance of startup accelerator programs active in the United States. The rankings are based on weighted metrics, including the valuations of startups that have completed each program, fundraising statistics, exits and the overall satisfaction level of participating companies.

Gener8tor was founded in 2012. Together, its 54 alumni companies have gone on to raise more than $110 million in follow-on financing and employ more than 1,500 people.

Gener8tor selects five companies from pools of hundreds of applicants from around the country to participate in its 12-week, equity-based accelerator programs in Madison, Minneapolis and Milwaukee.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm