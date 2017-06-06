gener8tor again named one of nation’s top accelerator programs

Startup accelerator gener8tor, which has offices in Madison, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, was named one of the top accelerator programs in the United States by the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project for the third year in a row.

Gener8tor was given a gold ranking, which places it in the top 16 accelerator programs in the nation.

“This ranking reflects the commitment from our entrepreneurs, startups, mentors and investors who are working to build a stronger tomorrow across the region and the country,” says Troy Vosseller, gener8tor co-founder.

The Seed Accelerator Rankings Project is an independent research entity run by academics affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rice University and the University of Richmond to measure the relative performance of startup accelerator programs active in the United States. The rankings are based on weighted metrics, including the valuations of startups that have completed each program, fundraising statistics, exits and the overall satisfaction level of participating companies.

Gener8tor was founded in 2012. Together, its 54 alumni companies have gone on to raise more than $110 million in follow-on financing and employ more than 1,500 people.

Gener8tor selects five companies from pools of hundreds of applicants from around the country to participate in its 12-week, equity-based accelerator programs in Madison, Minneapolis and Milwaukee.