Finalists named in Governor’s Business Plan Contest

The Wisconsin Technology Council has named 26 finalists in its Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

The contest began in January, and the 172 entries have been through two rounds of judging to determine the best business plans. Participants cannot have raised more than $25,000 from professional angel or venture capital investors before the contest.

The southeastern Wisconsin finalists are Milwaukee-based Pixologie, Mequon-based i65 LLC, Milwaukee-based Nano Red LLC, Oak Creek-based Forsythe & Storms Technologies LLC, Shorewood-based SafeLi, Sheboygan-based VibeTech Inc., Milwaukee-based Menet Aero Inc., Waukesha-based Eye Savers, Elm Grove-based ReNeuroGen LLC and Milwaukee-based Compost Crusader LLC.

Finalists will submit 15- to 20-page business plans for review by a panel of more than 85 judges, and will be narrowed to a round of 12 announced in late May. Those “Diligent Dozen” will present to judges and attendees at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference on June 6 at Union South in Madison. Categoy winners and the grand prize winner will be announced at the BPC Awards Luncheon June 8.

“These finalists are emblematic of Wisconsin’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Toni Sikes, Tech Council chairwoman. “Few contests can blend together industries as varied as life sciences, composting, speech therapy and drones.”