Established and emerging companies to ‘speed date’ at Wisconsin Tech Summit

The Wisconsin Technology Council will host the fourth annual Wisconsin Tech Summit on March 27 at the GE Healthcare Institute in Waukesha.

The summit will include 15 major companies who will “speed date” more than 50 emerging local companies. The hope is that the quick meetings lead to research and development partnerships, direct investments, strategic partnerships, and even mergers or acquisitions.

The major companies taking part are: Aurora Health Care, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, Dedicated Computing, Direct Supply, Exact Sciences, HP Enterprise Services, Johnson Controls, Marshfield Clinic Information Services, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Promega, Racine Metal-Fab, Rockwell Automation, TECHNIPLAS and UW-Madison Research Pathways.

In addition to the speed dating, the event will include an opening discussion in which the major companies will share their goals, needs and emerging markets; an afternoon talk by Chris Rizik of Renaissance Venture Capital Fund in Michigan; and a continental breakfast, networking lunch and on-site reception.

The emerging company names, more information and registration are available at www.wistechsummit.com.