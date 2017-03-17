Established and emerging companies to ‘speed date’ at Wisconsin Tech Summit

Waukesha event to include 15 major and 50 emerging firms

by

March 17, 2017, 12:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/entrepreneurship/established-and-emerging-companies-to-speed-date-at-wisconsin-tech-summit/

The Wisconsin Technology Council will host the fourth annual Wisconsin Tech Summit on March 27 at the GE Healthcare Institute in Waukesha.

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, introduces investors to startups seeking their series A round funding at the Early Stage Symposium.

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, introduces investors to startups at the organization’s Early Stage Symposium.

The summit will include 15 major companies who will “speed date” more than 50 emerging local companies. The hope is that the quick meetings lead to research and development partnerships, direct investments, strategic partnerships, and even mergers or acquisitions.

The major companies taking part are: Aurora Health Care, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, Dedicated Computing, Direct Supply, Exact Sciences, HP Enterprise Services, Johnson Controls, Marshfield Clinic Information Services, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Promega, Racine Metal-Fab, Rockwell Automation, TECHNIPLAS and UW-Madison Research Pathways.

In addition to the speed dating, the event will include an opening discussion in which the major companies will share their goals, needs and emerging markets; an afternoon talk by Chris Rizik of Renaissance Venture Capital Fund in Michigan; and a continental breakfast, networking lunch and on-site reception.

The emerging company names, more information and registration are available at www.wistechsummit.com.

The Wisconsin Technology Council will host the fourth annual Wisconsin Tech Summit on March 27 at the GE Healthcare Institute in Waukesha.

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, introduces investors to startups seeking their series A round funding at the Early Stage Symposium.

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, introduces investors to startups at the organization’s Early Stage Symposium.

The summit will include 15 major companies who will “speed date” more than 50 emerging local companies. The hope is that the quick meetings lead to research and development partnerships, direct investments, strategic partnerships, and even mergers or acquisitions.

The major companies taking part are: Aurora Health Care, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, Dedicated Computing, Direct Supply, Exact Sciences, HP Enterprise Services, Johnson Controls, Marshfield Clinic Information Services, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Promega, Racine Metal-Fab, Rockwell Automation, TECHNIPLAS and UW-Madison Research Pathways.

In addition to the speed dating, the event will include an opening discussion in which the major companies will share their goals, needs and emerging markets; an afternoon talk by Chris Rizik of Renaissance Venture Capital Fund in Michigan; and a continental breakfast, networking lunch and on-site reception.

The emerging company names, more information and registration are available at www.wistechsummit.com.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

"The Corners of Brookfield" hosted by IBAW
Wisconsin Club

03/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

11 Ways Millennials Bring Measurable Value Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/22/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am