Construction firms abundant on 2017 Future 50 list

As numerous cranes tower over the Milwaukee skyline and major building projects continue throughout the region, there are 12 construction firms on the annual Future 50 list, the highest representation for the industry in more than a decade for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and Council of Small Business Executives program, which is now in its 30th year.
“From full-service contractors to electrical and HVAC services, to specialty cabinet makers, the Milwaukee area is experiencing a boom in commercial and residential construction and remodeling,” said Stephanie Hall, executive director of COSBE. “This speaks to sense of economic confidence in the business community and the ongoing demand for development.”
One of the biggest construction projects in Milwaukee is the new downtown arena for the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA team, founded in 1968, is making its first appearance on the Future 50 list.
In addition to the 12 construction firms, there are 14 business services, 9 technology, 8 manufacturing, 5 wholesale trade, and 2 finance/insurance real estate firms on the 2017 Future 50 list.
The annual Future 50 program recognizes companies in the seven-county Milwaukee Region that have been rapidly growing. To qualify for the award, a company must be headquartered in the seven-county Milwaukee Region and be independently-owned; have been in business for at least three years; and demonstrate strong growth in revenue and employment. There is no age limit for the companies, since companies can innovate and reinvent themselves at any time.
A company can receive the Future 50 award up to three times.
The winners of the Future 50 will receive their awards at a luncheon program on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee. BizTimes Milwaukee is the media sponsor of the Future 50 program.
The 2017 Future 50 Award winners:
- Able Access Transportation LLC, Milwaukee
- AccuTrans Group, Milwaukee
- All Occassions Catering/Bubbs BBQ, Big Bend
- ALLCON LLC, Butler
- Best Version Media, Brookfield
- Bliffert Lumber and Hardware, Milwaukee
- Boelter Companies, Waukesha
- Breckenridge Landscape Design, New Berlin
- Brilliance Business Solutions, Milwaukee
- Capital Heating and Cooling, Menomonee Falls
- Capri Senior Communities, Waukesha
- Central Standard Craft Distillery, Milwaukee
- Church Metal Spinning Company, Milwaukee
- Coates Electric, Merton
- Crescendo Collective, Milwaukee
- CTS-Connected Technology Solutions, Milwaukee
- Design Fugitives, Milwaukee
- Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, Milwaukee
- Equips, Brookfield
- General Plastics Inc., Milwaukee
- Gustave A. Larson Company, Pewaukee
- Healics, Milwaukee
- Hilmot, Milwaukee
- Industrial Automation Solutions, New Berlin
- Innovative Dynamic Networks, Racine
- JCP Construction LLC, Milwaukee
- Kesslers Diamonds, Germantown
- KeyStone Staffing Group LLC, Milwaukee
- Lange Bros. Woodwork Co. Inc., Milwaukee
- Lemberg Electric Company Inc., Brookfield
- Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee
- Moore Construction Services LLC, Menomonee Falls
- Pattyn North America Inc., Hartland
- PRE/3, Brookfield
- Reich Tool & Design Inc., Menomonee Falls
- Rocket Clicks, Menomonee Falls
- Roofed Right America, Milwaukee
- RSP Inc., Milwaukee
- Savage Solutions LLC, Milwaukee
- Scathain, Milwaukee
- Swarming Technology, Milwaukee
- Symbiont Holding Company Inc., West Allis
- TechCanary, Milwaukee
- Valentine Coffee Co., Milwaukee
- Vizance, Hartland
- Weather Tight Corp., West Allis
- Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co., New Berlin
- Wisconsin International Academy, Wauwatosa
- Z.T. Distribution Inc., Milwaukee
- ZMac Transportation Solutions LLC, Racine
