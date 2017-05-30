Construction firms abundant on 2017 Future 50 list

As numerous cranes tower over the Milwaukee skyline and major building projects continue throughout the region, there are 12 construction firms on the annual Future 50 list, the highest representation for the industry in more than a decade for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and Council of Small Business Executives program, which is now in its 30th year.

“From full-service contractors to electrical and HVAC services, to specialty cabinet makers, the Milwaukee area is experiencing a boom in commercial and residential construction and remodeling,” said Stephanie Hall, executive director of COSBE. “This speaks to sense of economic confidence in the business community and the ongoing demand for development.”

One of the biggest construction projects in Milwaukee is the new downtown arena for the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA team, founded in 1968, is making its first appearance on the Future 50 list.

In addition to the 12 construction firms, there are 14 business services, 9 technology, 8 manufacturing, 5 wholesale trade, and 2 finance/insurance real estate firms on the 2017 Future 50 list.

The annual Future 50 program recognizes companies in the seven-county Milwaukee Region that have been rapidly growing. To qualify for the award, a company must be headquartered in the seven-county Milwaukee Region and be independently-owned; have been in business for at least three years; and demonstrate strong growth in revenue and employment. There is no age limit for the companies, since companies can innovate and reinvent themselves at any time.

A company can receive the Future 50 award up to three times.

The winners of the Future 50 will receive their awards at a luncheon program on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee. BizTimes Milwaukee is the media sponsor of the Future 50 program.

The 2017 Future 50 Award winners:

Able Access Transportation LLC, Milwaukee

AccuTrans Group, Milwaukee

All Occassions Catering/Bubbs BBQ, Big Bend

ALLCON LLC, Butler

Best Version Media, Brookfield

Bliffert Lumber and Hardware, Milwaukee

Boelter Companies, Waukesha

Breckenridge Landscape Design, New Berlin

Brilliance Business Solutions, Milwaukee

Capital Heating and Cooling, Menomonee Falls

Capri Senior Communities, Waukesha

Central Standard Craft Distillery, Milwaukee

Church Metal Spinning Company, Milwaukee

Coates Electric, Merton

Crescendo Collective, Milwaukee

CTS-Connected Technology Solutions, Milwaukee

Design Fugitives, Milwaukee

Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, Milwaukee

Equips, Brookfield

General Plastics Inc., Milwaukee

Gustave A. Larson Company, Pewaukee

Healics, Milwaukee

Hilmot, Milwaukee

Industrial Automation Solutions, New Berlin

Innovative Dynamic Networks, Racine

JCP Construction LLC, Milwaukee

Kesslers Diamonds, Germantown

KeyStone Staffing Group LLC, Milwaukee

Lange Bros. Woodwork Co. Inc., Milwaukee

Lemberg Electric Company Inc., Brookfield

Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee

Moore Construction Services LLC, Menomonee Falls

Pattyn North America Inc., Hartland

PRE/3, Brookfield

Reich Tool & Design Inc., Menomonee Falls

Rocket Clicks, Menomonee Falls

Roofed Right America, Milwaukee

RSP Inc., Milwaukee

Savage Solutions LLC, Milwaukee

Scathain, Milwaukee

Swarming Technology, Milwaukee

Symbiont Holding Company Inc., West Allis

TechCanary, Milwaukee

Valentine Coffee Co., Milwaukee

Vizance, Hartland

Weather Tight Corp., West Allis

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co., New Berlin

Wisconsin International Academy, Wauwatosa

Z.T. Distribution Inc., Milwaukee

ZMac Transportation Solutions LLC, Racine