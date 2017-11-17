Accelerators prepare to show off their startups

Gateway Technical College, gener8tor and the Midwest Energy Research Consortium are all preparing to present the companies that have completed their accelerator programs.

gener8tor will host its invite-only celebration of its most recent graduates at Premiere Night on Monday, Nov. 20. Three of the six startups in this cohort, its 12th edition, are from Milwaukee. They beat out about 600 applicants for selection to the nationally-ranked accelerator.

According to gener8tor, the entrepreneurs have spent the past three months validating their business models, attracting customers and preparing their pitches. At Monday’s event, they will pitch their business models to investors, fellow entrepreneurs and community members.

The companies are: Brookfield-based GenoPalate, Milwaukee-based Ideawake, Milwaukee-based SteamChain,Chicago-based FactoryFix, Chicago-based Keyo and New York-based Nonnatech.

“Each company has seen tremendous success and growth over the last 12 weeks and we are happy to introduce them to the broader Wisconsin entrepreneurial community,” said Troy Vosseller, co-founder of gener8tor.

On Tuesday, Gateway will host its Launch Box business pitch competition for the five businesses that have completed its 12-week Launch Box business mentoring program.

The entrepreneurs will make four-minute pitches to a panel of judges on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the auditorium of the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd. in Sturtevant. The companies will compete for seed grants, with $5,000 for first prize, $4,000 for second place and $3,000 for third. Runners up will each receive $2,500.

The companies are: Racine-based Build-a-Bow, Racine-based CalmLet, Racine-based Mt. Sinai Gym, Racine-based Muller Motors and Racine-based Wings of Fire. The judges are: Debbie Davidson, vice president of Gateway business and workforce solutions; Kate Walker, director of operations at Gateway business and workforce solutions; Elmer Moore, executive director of ScaleUp Milwaukee; James Hauser, assistant vice president of commercial lending at Tri City National Bank; and Robert Martin, retired, of University of Wisconsin-Parkside SBDC.

And on Dec. 14, MWERC will host its Demo Day to highlight the seven teams that have completed its 12-week WERCBench Labs program. Each team will give a five-minute presentation to an audience.

The event will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at the MWERC Energy Innovation Center, 4201 N. 27th St. in Milwaukee.