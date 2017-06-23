YMCA exec tapped to lead Catholic Memorial High School

Donna Bembenek named president

by

June 23, 2017, 11:19 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/ymca-exec-tapped-to-lead-catholic-memorial-high-school/

Catholic Memorial High School has named Donna Bembenek as its new president.

Bembenek comes to the Waukesha high school from the YMCA of the USA, where she was vice president of marketing communication.

Donna Bembenek

She replaces the Very Rev. Paul Hartmann, who stepped down from the role to return to parish ministry.

Bembenek will assume her new role on July 31 and will be officially installed by Archbishop Jerome Listecki at an all-school Mass on the first day of school, Aug. 17.  

“The board of directors and presidential search committee were committed to finding a candidate who has a strategic mindset with the ability to envision the future possibilities for Catholic Memorial while building on a strong foundation,” said Ann Marie Wick, CMH board chair. “It was critical that the candidate have a passion for Catholic education, a personal commitment to their Catholic faith, and pre-established connections with the Catholic Memorial community. We are pleased that we were able to fulfill all these objectives in Donna.”

Prior to the YMCA, Bembenek spent 30 years as a marketing and communications executive.  

“I look forward to leading a school that is developing students who proudly lead with their faith in God. Catholic Memorial is a living example of individuals whose character and commitment to service places the needs of a broader community above their own,” Bembenek said.

Catholic Memorial High School has named Donna Bembenek as its new president.

Bembenek comes to the Waukesha high school from the YMCA of the USA, where she was vice president of marketing communication.

Donna Bembenek

She replaces the Very Rev. Paul Hartmann, who stepped down from the role to return to parish ministry.

Bembenek will assume her new role on July 31 and will be officially installed by Archbishop Jerome Listecki at an all-school Mass on the first day of school, Aug. 17.  

“The board of directors and presidential search committee were committed to finding a candidate who has a strategic mindset with the ability to envision the future possibilities for Catholic Memorial while building on a strong foundation,” said Ann Marie Wick, CMH board chair. “It was critical that the candidate have a passion for Catholic education, a personal commitment to their Catholic faith, and pre-established connections with the Catholic Memorial community. We are pleased that we were able to fulfill all these objectives in Donna.”

Prior to the YMCA, Bembenek spent 30 years as a marketing and communications executive.  

“I look forward to leading a school that is developing students who proudly lead with their faith in God. Catholic Memorial is a living example of individuals whose character and commitment to service places the needs of a broader community above their own,” Bembenek said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm