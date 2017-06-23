YMCA exec tapped to lead Catholic Memorial High School

Catholic Memorial High School has named Donna Bembenek as its new president.

Bembenek comes to the Waukesha high school from the YMCA of the USA, where she was vice president of marketing communication.

She replaces the Very Rev. Paul Hartmann, who stepped down from the role to return to parish ministry.

Bembenek will assume her new role on July 31 and will be officially installed by Archbishop Jerome Listecki at an all-school Mass on the first day of school, Aug. 17.

“The board of directors and presidential search committee were committed to finding a candidate who has a strategic mindset with the ability to envision the future possibilities for Catholic Memorial while building on a strong foundation,” said Ann Marie Wick, CMH board chair. “It was critical that the candidate have a passion for Catholic education, a personal commitment to their Catholic faith, and pre-established connections with the Catholic Memorial community. We are pleased that we were able to fulfill all these objectives in Donna.”

Prior to the YMCA, Bembenek spent 30 years as a marketing and communications executive.

“I look forward to leading a school that is developing students who proudly lead with their faith in God. Catholic Memorial is a living example of individuals whose character and commitment to service places the needs of a broader community above their own,” Bembenek said.