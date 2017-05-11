Wisconsin Veterans Chamber to host veteran business conference

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host the new Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference on Thursday, May 25 at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon.

The event will include a business expo of veteran-owned and veteran-friendly Wisconsin businesses; workshops from experts and leaders in entrepreneurship, business development, hiring and retention, and community engagement; and an awards luncheon.

Among the speakers will be Michael Zacchea, executive director of the U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce; Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele; and Dick Leinenkugel, president and chief beer merchant at Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

“Military veterans are critical to our state’s business community. The selfless service, dedication, and determination instilled in military service members makes them leaders in business and our communities. Veterans are fueling Wisconsin’s economy,” said Saul Newton, executive director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to bring veteran business owners, veterans friendly businesses, and corporate leaders together to recognize the contributions veterans make to Wisconsin’s economy and our communities.”

The conference is free and open to the public. Awards luncheon tickets are $75. More information is available at wiveteranschamber.org.