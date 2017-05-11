Wisconsin Veterans Chamber to host veteran business conference

Dick Leinenkugel to speak at Mequon conference

by

May 11, 2017, 11:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/wisconsin-veterans-chamber-to-host-veteran-business-conference/

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host the new Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference on Thursday, May 25 at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele speaks at a previous Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce event. (PHOTO: Eagle Creek Photo).

The event will include a business expo of veteran-owned and veteran-friendly Wisconsin businesses; workshops from experts and leaders in entrepreneurship, business development, hiring and retention, and community engagement; and an awards luncheon.

Among the speakers will be Michael Zacchea, executive director of the U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce; Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele; and Dick Leinenkugel, president and chief beer merchant at Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

“Military veterans are critical to our state’s business community. The selfless service, dedication, and determination instilled in military service members makes them leaders in business and our communities. Veterans are fueling Wisconsin’s economy,” said Saul Newton, executive director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to bring veteran business owners, veterans friendly businesses, and corporate leaders together to recognize the contributions veterans make to Wisconsin’s economy and our communities.”

The conference is free and open to the public. Awards luncheon tickets are $75. More information is available at wiveteranschamber.org.

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host the new Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference on Thursday, May 25 at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele speaks at a previous Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce event. (PHOTO: Eagle Creek Photo).

The event will include a business expo of veteran-owned and veteran-friendly Wisconsin businesses; workshops from experts and leaders in entrepreneurship, business development, hiring and retention, and community engagement; and an awards luncheon.

Among the speakers will be Michael Zacchea, executive director of the U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce; Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele; and Dick Leinenkugel, president and chief beer merchant at Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

“Military veterans are critical to our state’s business community. The selfless service, dedication, and determination instilled in military service members makes them leaders in business and our communities. Veterans are fueling Wisconsin’s economy,” said Saul Newton, executive director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to bring veteran business owners, veterans friendly businesses, and corporate leaders together to recognize the contributions veterans make to Wisconsin’s economy and our communities.”

The conference is free and open to the public. Awards luncheon tickets are $75. More information is available at wiveteranschamber.org.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm