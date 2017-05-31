Wisconsin Veterans Chamber names award winners

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce has announced its Veteran Business Award winners.

This is the first time the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Veterans Chamber has hosted the awards. They were announced at its inaugural Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference May 25 at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon.

The Veteran Business Awards are presented to veteran-friendly businesses for their help in supporting the state’s veteran business community.

The winners are:

“These Veteran Business Award winners have each helped to grow and support Wisconsin’s veteran business community.” said Saul Newton, executive director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “Our economy, our communities, and our state are stronger when veterans succeed. We are proud to recognize these leaders and the work they’ve done to expand economic opportunity for military veterans, military service members, and military families.”