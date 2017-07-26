Wisconsin lands $10 billion Foxconn project

Foxconn Technology Group, a Taiwanese manufacturer known for making iPhones and other electronics, will invest $10 billion to build an LCD panel plant in Wisconsin.

The plant will initially employ 3,000 people in what a senior White House official described as “good” and “excellent” wage jobs with the potential for employment to grow to 13,000 over time.

“Foxconn has the full expectation that this will be the first of a series of facilities,” the official, who spoke with reporters on background ahead of the announcement, said.

Whether additional plants are built in the future or not, the company chose to locate its first U.S. plant in Wisconsin, giving the state a win over as many as six other states that were under consideration for the plant.

It represents one of the largest investments ever in a Wisconsin facility. The Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project in downtown Milwaukee is a $450 million project while Amazon has made $336 million worth of capital investments for its Kenosha distribution center.

“This is probably one of the most advanced manufacturing processes that Wisconsin would have,” said Stephen Williams, Milwaukee School of Engineering electrical engineering chair.

The decision is the culmination of several months of discussions between the White House’s Office of American Innovation and Foxconn, the senior official said, noting there were numerous meetings in Washington D.C. and President Donald Trump met personally with Foxconn chairman Terry Gau.

Still left to work out is a potentially multi-billion incentive package that would likely require legislative approval before it is finalized. Some state lawmakers have already criticized that level of spending to support a corporation.

“Despite Governor Walker’s alleged fiscal conservatism, the truth is that he is fine with spending money so long as it doesn’t go to you, the real hard-working taxpayers of our state,” state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, said, adding Walker “more than bends over backwards” to help the multinational company.

But supporters of the deal argue the job creation from the Foxconn plant, its suppliers and the broader economy will make up for the spending on incentives.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said lawmakers will have a responsibility to make sure the state can fund the incentive package and that there are accountability measures included to ensure jobs are created.

“I know billion is a lot of money and this will probably be several billion,” he said, adding that he has faith in those working out the deal to include proper protections for the state.

Foxconn announced in January it was considering a $7 billion investment in the United States to produce display panels. Speculation about the possible plant ramped up in June when Trump referenced negotiations during an event at Waukesha County Technical College.

“Just backstage, we were negotiating with a major, major, incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions. And I think they’re going to give the Governor a very happy surprise very soon,” Trump said.

The White House official said the administration viewed its role as facilitating conversations between states and didn’t try to push the company towards any state in particular.

“We were very clear that Foxconn had to select a state in which they could be successful,” the official said. “Ultimately the decision of which state is the decision of that company.”

Commercial real estate sources familiar with the project said the location of the Foxconn plant will likely be east of I-94 along Highway 11 in Racine County. The land is in the village of Mount Pleasant, bordering the village of Sturtevant. Boards from both municipalities met jointly in closed session in July to discuss a major economic development project.

While Wisconsin manufacturing may be better known for products like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, large mining equipment or even beer, Williams said it’s the state’s automation background that will likely serve it well when it comes to Foxconn and company’s focused in that area stand to benefit.

Semiconductor and electrical component manufacturing which includes LCD displays isn’t a big industry in the United States, accounting for just 2.9 percent of all manufacturing employment. It is even less in Wisconsin where roughly 6,400 workers represent about 1.4 percent of the manufacturing workforce.

“One of the reasons this is such a meaningful day is that it does represent a milestone in bringing back advanced manufacturing, particularly in the electronics sector,” the senior White House official said.

Leaders at Gateway and Milwaukee Area technical colleges said their institutions are prepared to help the new facility find the number of workers it needs.

“Gateway has a strong history of working with employers of all sizes to build a skilled talent pipeline. The opportunity to support our community and Foxconn is at the core of our mission,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway president.

Wisconsin’s current employment situation was actually in a much better position than many of the other states in the running for the Foxconn investment.