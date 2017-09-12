Wisconsin employers’ hiring plans among best in U.S. for Q4

The employment outlook in metro Milwaukee is slightly behind the state of Wisconsin as a whole, but businesses are expected to hire at a steady pace, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

The majority of employers in the region plan to maintain their staffing levels in the fourth quarter, but 22 percent are planning to increase while 4 percent are planning to decrease levels. Those findings give metro Milwaukee a net employment outlook of 18 percent, down from 20 percent in the third quarter and up from 17 percent at the same time last year.

Statewide, 26 percent of employers are planning to increase their staffing while 4 percent plan a decrease. Wisconsin’s 22 percent net employment outlook was among the best in the nation. It was the same figure Manpower found heading into the third quarter and up from 15 percent last year.

Madison led the state with a 25 percent net employment outlook, tied for fifth best in the nation. Milwaukee was tied for 40th.

The Manpower survey projected durable and nondurable goods manufacturing, transportation, trade, information, financial activities, education and health services and leisure and hospitality as areas where job prospects appear best in metro Milwaukee.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.