Wisconsin employers’ hiring plans among best in U.S. for Q4

Metro Milwaukee hiring outlook trails state

by

September 12, 2017, 1:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/wisconsin-employers-hiring-plans-among-best-in-u-s-for-q4/

The employment outlook in metro Milwaukee is slightly behind the state of Wisconsin as a whole, but businesses are expected to hire at a steady pace, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

ManpowerGroup headquarters

ManpowerGroup’s global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

The majority of employers in the region plan to maintain their staffing levels in the fourth quarter, but 22 percent are planning to increase while 4 percent are planning to decrease levels. Those findings give metro Milwaukee a net employment outlook of 18 percent, down from 20 percent in the third quarter and up from 17 percent at the same time last year.

Statewide, 26 percent of employers are planning to increase their staffing while 4 percent plan a decrease. Wisconsin’s 22 percent net employment outlook was among the best in the nation. It was the same figure Manpower found heading into the third quarter and up from 15 percent last year.

Madison led the state with a 25 percent net employment outlook, tied for fifth best in the nation. Milwaukee was tied for 40th.

The Manpower survey projected durable and nondurable goods manufacturing, transportation, trade, information, financial activities, education and health services and leisure and hospitality as areas where job prospects appear best in metro Milwaukee.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The employment outlook in metro Milwaukee is slightly behind the state of Wisconsin as a whole, but businesses are expected to hire at a steady pace, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

ManpowerGroup headquarters

ManpowerGroup’s global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

The majority of employers in the region plan to maintain their staffing levels in the fourth quarter, but 22 percent are planning to increase while 4 percent are planning to decrease levels. Those findings give metro Milwaukee a net employment outlook of 18 percent, down from 20 percent in the third quarter and up from 17 percent at the same time last year.

Statewide, 26 percent of employers are planning to increase their staffing while 4 percent plan a decrease. Wisconsin’s 22 percent net employment outlook was among the best in the nation. It was the same figure Manpower found heading into the third quarter and up from 15 percent last year.

Madison led the state with a 25 percent net employment outlook, tied for fifth best in the nation. Milwaukee was tied for 40th.

The Manpower survey projected durable and nondurable goods manufacturing, transportation, trade, information, financial activities, education and health services and leisure and hospitality as areas where job prospects appear best in metro Milwaukee.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm