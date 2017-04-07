WCTC to offer free welding, automotive training

Waukesha County Technical College will offer free short-term training in welding and automotive maintenance for a total of 36 young adults.

The program is funded by a workforce training grant from the Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board. The grant provides 18 spots in automotive maintenance and another 18 in welding.

“These trainings will allow young adults to acquire new skills, sharpen existing ones, perform better, and are a step into two industries that have promising career paths. Our mission is to help support our local economy and specific needs of our local employers, enhance the labor force skill sets, and stimulate business growth,” said Laura Catherman, WOW Workforce Development Board president.

The automotive program focuses on auto service fundamentals, brake systems and steering and suspension systems. Those who complete the program will receive an auto basic maintenance certificate.

The welding program includes industrial math, blueprint reading for welders and gas metal arc welding. Those who complete the program will receive a GMAW entry level welder certificate.

The program is open to those ages 18 to 24 with a high-school diploma or GED, eighth grade math and reading skills and the ability to start training by summer 2017.

“These courses will provide a career pathway and the option to earn additional, stackable certificates for the Automotive Technology or Metal Fabrication Welding programs at WCTC. These credentials will also provide young adults with the skills necessary to seek employment in a technical occupation that offers a family sustainable wage,” said Mike Shiels, WCTC School of Applied Technologies dean.