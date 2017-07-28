WCTC holding two-day Foxconn product showcase

Waukesha County Technical College will hold a two-day product showcase with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group next week.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard T. Anderson Education Center at 800 Main St. in Pewaukee. The event is free and open to the public.

The company plans to build the first LCD manufacturing facility in the U.S. capable of producing a complete 8K system somewhere in southeastern Wisconsin. The plant will employ up to 13,000 people when fully staffed.

Foxconn chairman and chief executive officer Terry Gou said 8K technology has the potential to revolutionize a host of industries, including health care, automotive and entertainment, especially when combined with 5G cellular connections .

“It’s fitting that Waukesha County Technical College will host Foxconn’s product showcase, as we along with our sister technical colleges are preparing students for the high-tech jobs the company will provide here in southeastern Wisconsin,” said WCTC president Kaylen Betzig.

WCTC was also the location of a workforce roundtable discussion where President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of Foxconn locating in Wisconsin in June, kicking off weeks of speculation that culminated in an announcement Wednesday in Washington D.C.

School officials advise those planning to attend the event to not exit on Highway 16 from Interstate 94 if they are coming from the east as the exit to WCTC is under construction. Instead, those interested in attending should take the exit for North Grandview Boulevard (exit 29), turn right off of the ramp and proceed to the main WCTC entrance on the left.