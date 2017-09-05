UWM Research Foundation awards new catalyst grants

$191k in funding to go to five projects

by

September 05, 2017, 11:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/uwm-research-foundation-awards-new-catalyst-grants/

The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Research Foundation has awarded grants to five new research projects as part of its catalyst grant program.

UWM

UWM’s Innovation Accelerator in Wauwatosa opened in 2014. The university nearly doubled its research expenditures between the 2003-’04 academic year and 2009-’10.

The program invests in promising early-stage research at UWM, particularly in areas with the potential for commercializing new technology. Grants are supported by the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and the Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation.

More than $4.5 million has been awarded to 85 projects over the 10 years the program has existed.

The five recipients this year will split $191,000 for projects that range from new materials for removing arsenic from groundwater to improving batteries for electric cars.

The recipients are:

  • Alexander “Leggy” Arnold, James Cook and Doug Stafford of UWM’s Milwaukee Institute for Drug Discovery will explore the link between neuro-inflammation and many central nervous system disorders, including neuropathic pain.
  • Shangping Xu, associate professor of geosciences, is collaborating with Kohler Co. to develop and test the efficacy of the company’s ceramic filters for removal of arsenic from groundwater.
  • Researcher Benjamin Schultz is developing a material that may offer a low-cost method for producing custom biomedical parts, such as orthopedic implants.
  • Junjie Niu, assistant professor of materials engineering, is creating a low-cost anode for lithium-ion batteries that improves the batteries’ performance and allows electric cars to travel longer distances before having to recharge.
  • Jian Zhao, associate professor of civil engineering, seeks to improve the safety of epoxy concrete anchoring systems, which require drilling, by redesigning them to minimize concrete failure.

The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Research Foundation has awarded grants to five new research projects as part of its catalyst grant program.

UWM

UWM’s Innovation Accelerator in Wauwatosa opened in 2014. The university nearly doubled its research expenditures between the 2003-’04 academic year and 2009-’10.

The program invests in promising early-stage research at UWM, particularly in areas with the potential for commercializing new technology. Grants are supported by the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and the Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation.

More than $4.5 million has been awarded to 85 projects over the 10 years the program has existed.

The five recipients this year will split $191,000 for projects that range from new materials for removing arsenic from groundwater to improving batteries for electric cars.

The recipients are:

  • Alexander “Leggy” Arnold, James Cook and Doug Stafford of UWM’s Milwaukee Institute for Drug Discovery will explore the link between neuro-inflammation and many central nervous system disorders, including neuropathic pain.
  • Shangping Xu, associate professor of geosciences, is collaborating with Kohler Co. to develop and test the efficacy of the company’s ceramic filters for removal of arsenic from groundwater.
  • Researcher Benjamin Schultz is developing a material that may offer a low-cost method for producing custom biomedical parts, such as orthopedic implants.
  • Junjie Niu, assistant professor of materials engineering, is creating a low-cost anode for lithium-ion batteries that improves the batteries’ performance and allows electric cars to travel longer distances before having to recharge.
  • Jian Zhao, associate professor of civil engineering, seeks to improve the safety of epoxy concrete anchoring systems, which require drilling, by redesigning them to minimize concrete failure.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm