UWM names first two Kellner fellows

Engineering, theater faculty members receive designation

by

May 19, 2017, 12:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/uwm-names-first-two-kellner-fellows/

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has named faculty members Ilya Avdeev and Anne Basting as the first two Kellner Entrepreneurship Fellows.

The fellowships are supported by the Mary and Ted Kellner Fund for Entrepreneurship, which was established in 2016 through a gift from the Kelben Foundation to fund faculty and staff at the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center at UWM.

Avdeev is an associate professor of mechanical engineering. He is the principal investigator of the I-Corps Training Site in southeastern Wisconsin, which is a partnership among five Milwaukee universities that aims to help academic scientists launch startup companies He also co-founded the UWM Student Startup challenge and leads the UWM University Innovation Fellows program.

Basting is a professor of theater and has focused her work over the last 15 years on improving the lives of the elderly through long-term care embedded with cognitive art projects. She was recognized as a 2016 MacArthur Fellow for her eldercare program TimeSlips, which facilitates storytelling through imagination rather than memory and encourages intergenerational connections.

She also leads a “social enterprise” track in the Student Startup Challenge and has scaled her TimeSlips program through a nonprofit organization that offers certification and train-the trainer models.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has named faculty members Ilya Avdeev and Anne Basting as the first two Kellner Entrepreneurship Fellows.

The fellowships are supported by the Mary and Ted Kellner Fund for Entrepreneurship, which was established in 2016 through a gift from the Kelben Foundation to fund faculty and staff at the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center at UWM.

Avdeev is an associate professor of mechanical engineering. He is the principal investigator of the I-Corps Training Site in southeastern Wisconsin, which is a partnership among five Milwaukee universities that aims to help academic scientists launch startup companies He also co-founded the UWM Student Startup challenge and leads the UWM University Innovation Fellows program.

Basting is a professor of theater and has focused her work over the last 15 years on improving the lives of the elderly through long-term care embedded with cognitive art projects. She was recognized as a 2016 MacArthur Fellow for her eldercare program TimeSlips, which facilitates storytelling through imagination rather than memory and encourages intergenerational connections.

She also leads a “social enterprise” track in the Student Startup Challenge and has scaled her TimeSlips program through a nonprofit organization that offers certification and train-the trainer models.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm