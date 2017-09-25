UWM goes public with $200 million fundraising campaign

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is looking to raise another $30 million to complete a comprehensive fundraising campaign started quietly in July 2012.

Chancellor Mark Mone announced the fundraising goal during a kickoff celebration for the public phase of the effort Monday at the We Energies Public Service Building.

“This is a pivotal moment in UWM’s history,” Mone said, noting the university is now 61 years old and has become nationally recognized in research and a number of student programs. “With this campaign, we are building on that momentum and strengthening UWM.”

The campaign, called Made in Milwaukee, Shaping the World: The Campaign for UWM, is the largest in the university’s history. The $200 million target doubles the original $100 million goal of UWM’s previous fundraising campaign, which ended in 2008 with $120 million raised. The previous campaign went public when it was around 45 percent complete, according to the university’s office of development.

The quiet phase of the current fundraising effort started in July 2012 and has raised more than $170 million to date. The campaign has received donations from more than 17,000 donors, including 48 donors who contributed more than $1 million.

Major gifts for the campaign have included $10 million from Marianne and Sheldon Lubar to establish the Lubar Entrepreneurship Center and $5 million from Mary and Ted Kellner through the Kelben Foundation to support faculty scholarships and entrepreneurship.

The Lubars and Kellners are serving as volunteer co-chairs for the campaign along with Michael Falbo, regent emeritus of the UW System; Sheila Falbo, community volunteer; Douglas Hagerman, retired senior vice president of Rockwell Automation; Gale Klappa, chairman of WEC Energy Group; Beth Pritchard, principal and strategic adviser of Sunrise Beauty Studio; W. John Pritchard, partner at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP; Lorin Radtke, retired partner of Goldman Sachs; and Jim Ziemer, retired president and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc.

“Marianne and I believe that education and entrepreneurial thinking are the pathways to a happy, productive and rewarding life,” Sheldon Lubar said. “UWM makes a tremendous impact on southeastern Wisconsin, and support for this university is an investment in our region.