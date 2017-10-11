UW System plans to combine two- and four-year schools

Regents to vote on proposal in November

by

October 11, 2017, 12:28 PM

The University of Wisconsin System would merge the UW Colleges into the system’s four-year schools as part of a restructuring plan proposed by UW System president Ray Cross.

The integration of the 13 two-year colleges would take place July 1, 2018 with each becoming a branch of a four-year school. UW-Washington County and UW-Waukesha would become part of UW-Milwaukee while UW-Whitewater would add UW-Rock County.

Portions of the UW Extension would merge into either UW-Madison or the UW System.

The UW Board of Regents will take up the proposal in November and potentially allow the system to move forward with implementation planning.

The proposal comes in response to declining enrollment at the UW Colleges and projected continued declines in the state’s college-age population. Enrollment at the UW Colleges has declined by 32 percent since 2010 and some institutions – UW-Manitowoc and UW-Marathon County – have seen a more than 50 percent drop.

At the same time, nearly 95 percent of the state’s population growth by 2040 is expected to come from those 65 and older. The state’s working age population is expected to grow by 0.4 percent, according to UWM projections.

Cross said the change would allow the system to take advantage of the strength of four-year schools while expanding access for students and supporting faculty.

“Change often produces uncertainty, but we cannot be afraid to pursue needed reforms. We must restructure these two organizations given the state’s demographic challenges, budgetary constraints, and the need for closer alignment between research and practice,” Cross said.

The UW System announcement says the proposal would allow students at the branch campuses to offer more general education and upper-level courses while maintaining current tuition for post-merger general educational courses.

It would also reduce barriers to transferring credits within the UW System and standardize administrative operations to improve efficiency.

Mark Mone, UWM chancellor, said in an email to UWM faculty, staff and students that he was still working with Cross and UW Colleges and Extension chancellor Cathy Sandeen on the details of the transition.

“There are still many questions to be answered in terms of what this will mean and how we move ahead, and we will communicate updates as they occur,” Mone wrote.

