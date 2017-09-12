UW-Madison is highest ranked university in state by U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual university rankings.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is the top ranked national university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News rankings. UW-Madison ranks 46th in the overall national university rankings and 12th among public universities.
Marquette University ranked 90th in the national university rankings.
Princeton was the top-ranked national university, followed by Harvard and the University of Chicago. The University of California-Berkeley and UCLA tied for the top public national university.
Lawrence University in Appleton is the top ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 58th nationally. Beloit College was the second highest ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 76th nationally. The top ranked national liberal arts college is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Several Wisconsin universities showed up in the U.S. News engineering school rankings.
For schools that offer an engineering doctorate, UW-Madison’s engineering programs ranked 14th. Marquette and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s engineering programs tied for a ranking of 110. UW-Madison ranked 5th for chemical engineering and 5th for industrial/manufacturing engineering.
For schools that do not offer an engineering doctorate, Milwaukee School of Engineering ranked 10th, UW-Platteville ranked 44th, UW-Stout ranked 92nd, UW-Stevens Point ranked 118th. MSOE ranked 6th in electrical engineering and 7th in mechanical engineering.
In the U.S. News business school rankings, UW-Madison’s undergraduate real estate program ranked third, its undergraduate insurance program also ranked third, and its undergraduate marketing program ranked 10th.
Here’s how the universities and colleges in Wisconsin stacked up in the U.S. News rankings:
National Universities
46. UW-Madison
90. Marquette University
181. Edgewood College
National Universities – Public Schools
12. UW-Madison
National Liberal Arts Colleges
58. Lawrence University
76. Beloit College
117. Ripon College
134. St. Norbert College
163. Carthage College
Best Value Schools
54. Marquette
91. UW-Madison
Best Regional Universities Midwest
11. MSOE
33. UW-La Crosse
37. UW-Eau Claire
38. Carroll University
51. Concordia University Wisconsin
54. Alverno College
54. UW-Stevens Point
61. UW-Whitewater
70. UW-Stout
73. UW-Oshkosh
93. UW-River Falls
99. Mount Mary University
99. UW-Green Bay
99. UW-Platteville
115. Viterbo University
122. Marian University
Best Regional Colleges Midwest
17. Wisconsin Lutheran College
36. UW-Superior
56. Maranatha Baptist University
U.S. News released its graduate school rankings earlier this year. Click here to see where how the universities and colleges in the state stacked up in those rankings.
