UW-Madison is highest ranked university in state by U.S. News

Lawrence is top liberal arts college in Wisconsin

by

September 12, 2017, 11:54 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/uw-madison-is-highest-ranked-university-in-state-by-u-s-news/

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual university rankings.

Bascom Hall at UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is the top ranked national university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News rankings. UW-Madison ranks 46th in the overall national university rankings and 12th among public universities.

Marquette University ranked 90th in the national university rankings.

Princeton was the top-ranked national university, followed by Harvard and the University of Chicago. The University of California-Berkeley and UCLA tied for the top public national university.

Lawrence University in Appleton is the top ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 58th nationally. Beloit College was the second highest ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 76th nationally. The top ranked national liberal arts college is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Several Wisconsin universities showed up in the U.S. News engineering school rankings.

For schools that offer an engineering doctorate, UW-Madison’s engineering programs ranked 14th. Marquette and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s engineering programs tied for a ranking of 110. UW-Madison ranked 5th for chemical engineering and 5th for industrial/manufacturing engineering.

For schools that do not offer an engineering doctorate, Milwaukee School of Engineering ranked 10th, UW-Platteville ranked 44th, UW-Stout ranked 92nd, UW-Stevens Point ranked 118th. MSOE ranked 6th in electrical engineering and 7th in mechanical engineering.

In the U.S. News business school rankings, UW-Madison’s undergraduate real estate program ranked third, its undergraduate insurance program also ranked third, and its undergraduate marketing program ranked 10th.

Here’s how the universities and colleges in Wisconsin stacked up in the U.S. News rankings:

National Universities
46. UW-Madison
90. Marquette University
181. Edgewood College

National Universities – Public Schools
12. UW-Madison

National Liberal Arts Colleges
58. Lawrence University
76. Beloit College
117. Ripon College
134. St. Norbert College
163. Carthage College

Best Value Schools
54. Marquette
91. UW-Madison

Best Regional Universities Midwest
11. MSOE
33. UW-La Crosse
37. UW-Eau Claire
38. Carroll University
51. Concordia University Wisconsin
54. Alverno College
54. UW-Stevens Point
61. UW-Whitewater
70. UW-Stout
73. UW-Oshkosh
93. UW-River Falls
99. Mount Mary University
99. UW-Green Bay
99. UW-Platteville
115. Viterbo University
122. Marian University

Best Regional Colleges Midwest
17. Wisconsin Lutheran College
36. UW-Superior
56. Maranatha Baptist University

U.S. News released its graduate school rankings earlier this year. Click here to see where how the universities and colleges in the state stacked up in those rankings.

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual university rankings.

Bascom Hall at UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is the top ranked national university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News rankings. UW-Madison ranks 46th in the overall national university rankings and 12th among public universities.

Marquette University ranked 90th in the national university rankings.

Princeton was the top-ranked national university, followed by Harvard and the University of Chicago. The University of California-Berkeley and UCLA tied for the top public national university.

Lawrence University in Appleton is the top ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 58th nationally. Beloit College was the second highest ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 76th nationally. The top ranked national liberal arts college is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Several Wisconsin universities showed up in the U.S. News engineering school rankings.

For schools that offer an engineering doctorate, UW-Madison’s engineering programs ranked 14th. Marquette and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s engineering programs tied for a ranking of 110. UW-Madison ranked 5th for chemical engineering and 5th for industrial/manufacturing engineering.

For schools that do not offer an engineering doctorate, Milwaukee School of Engineering ranked 10th, UW-Platteville ranked 44th, UW-Stout ranked 92nd, UW-Stevens Point ranked 118th. MSOE ranked 6th in electrical engineering and 7th in mechanical engineering.

In the U.S. News business school rankings, UW-Madison’s undergraduate real estate program ranked third, its undergraduate insurance program also ranked third, and its undergraduate marketing program ranked 10th.

Here’s how the universities and colleges in Wisconsin stacked up in the U.S. News rankings:

National Universities
46. UW-Madison
90. Marquette University
181. Edgewood College

National Universities – Public Schools
12. UW-Madison

National Liberal Arts Colleges
58. Lawrence University
76. Beloit College
117. Ripon College
134. St. Norbert College
163. Carthage College

Best Value Schools
54. Marquette
91. UW-Madison

Best Regional Universities Midwest
11. MSOE
33. UW-La Crosse
37. UW-Eau Claire
38. Carroll University
51. Concordia University Wisconsin
54. Alverno College
54. UW-Stevens Point
61. UW-Whitewater
70. UW-Stout
73. UW-Oshkosh
93. UW-River Falls
99. Mount Mary University
99. UW-Green Bay
99. UW-Platteville
115. Viterbo University
122. Marian University

Best Regional Colleges Midwest
17. Wisconsin Lutheran College
36. UW-Superior
56. Maranatha Baptist University

U.S. News released its graduate school rankings earlier this year. Click here to see where how the universities and colleges in the state stacked up in those rankings.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm