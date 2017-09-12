UW-Madison is highest ranked university in state by U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual university rankings.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is the top ranked national university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News rankings. UW-Madison ranks 46th in the overall national university rankings and 12th among public universities.

Marquette University ranked 90th in the national university rankings.

Princeton was the top-ranked national university, followed by Harvard and the University of Chicago. The University of California-Berkeley and UCLA tied for the top public national university.

Lawrence University in Appleton is the top ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 58th nationally. Beloit College was the second highest ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 76th nationally. The top ranked national liberal arts college is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Several Wisconsin universities showed up in the U.S. News engineering school rankings.

For schools that offer an engineering doctorate, UW-Madison’s engineering programs ranked 14th. Marquette and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s engineering programs tied for a ranking of 110. UW-Madison ranked 5th for chemical engineering and 5th for industrial/manufacturing engineering.

For schools that do not offer an engineering doctorate, Milwaukee School of Engineering ranked 10th, UW-Platteville ranked 44th, UW-Stout ranked 92nd, UW-Stevens Point ranked 118th. MSOE ranked 6th in electrical engineering and 7th in mechanical engineering.

In the U.S. News business school rankings, UW-Madison’s undergraduate real estate program ranked third, its undergraduate insurance program also ranked third, and its undergraduate marketing program ranked 10th.

Here’s how the universities and colleges in Wisconsin stacked up in the U.S. News rankings:

National Universities

46. UW-Madison

90. Marquette University

181. Edgewood College

National Universities – Public Schools

12. UW-Madison

National Liberal Arts Colleges

58. Lawrence University

76. Beloit College

117. Ripon College

134. St. Norbert College

163. Carthage College

Best Value Schools

54. Marquette

91. UW-Madison

Best Regional Universities Midwest

11. MSOE

33. UW-La Crosse

37. UW-Eau Claire

38. Carroll University

51. Concordia University Wisconsin

54. Alverno College

54. UW-Stevens Point

61. UW-Whitewater

70. UW-Stout

73. UW-Oshkosh

93. UW-River Falls

99. Mount Mary University

99. UW-Green Bay

99. UW-Platteville

115. Viterbo University

122. Marian University

Best Regional Colleges Midwest

17. Wisconsin Lutheran College

36. UW-Superior

56. Maranatha Baptist University

U.S. News released its graduate school rankings earlier this year. Click here to see where how the universities and colleges in the state stacked up in those rankings.