UMOS to manage four career centers in South Florida

Milwaukee-based nonprofit UMOS Inc. has been selected to manage four career centers in South Florida.

UMOS, which provides employment, education, health and housing services for underserved populations, was recently selected to manage CareerSource South Florida centers in Opa-Locka, Carol City, Key Largo and Key West. The centers are similar to the organization’s One-Stop Job Center in Milwaukee and are funded by the South Florida Workforce Investment Board.

“UMOS submitted a good proposal that afforded them the opportunity to operate the centers,” said Rick Beasley, executive director of CareerSource South Florida. “We look forward to working with them.”

The organization currently serves an average of 20,000 customers at its job center, located next to its Milwaukee headquarters. It previously operated One-Stop Job Centers in South Texas and in Kansas.

UMOS opened an office in Florida City, Florida in the fall of 2016 to provide year-round service to migrant farmworkers that travel to Missouri and Wisconsin.

UMOS also has operations in Missouri, Minnesota and Texas.

“UMOS is a performance-based, data-driven, customer focused company,” said Lupe Martinez, UMOS president and chief executive officer. “We pride ourselves in meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, while meeting and exceeding the expectations of our funding sources. We are looking forward to this opportunity in South Florida.”