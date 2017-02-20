Teach for America Milwaukee names new executive director

Milwaukee native Walter Bond to fill role beginning March 1

by

February 20, 2017, 1:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/teach-for-america-milwaukee-names-new-executive-director/

Teach For America-Milwaukee has promoted Walter Bond, the organization’s chief of staff, to executive director.

Walter Bond.

Walter Bond.

Bond will assume his new role on March 1.

“I’m thrilled to enter this role at such a critical time for our city, alongside an incredible team who carry an unyielding belief in our students and the importance of their leadership,” Bond said. “Nothing matters to me more than the fight for educational equity and, toward that end, I’m eager to lead Teach For America–Milwaukee through its next chapter, in genuine partnership with schools, families, and the broader Milwaukee community.”

Bond will succeed Garrett Bucks, who served as executive director from 2009 to 2011 before stepping aside for three years to serve as the chief culture coach for the national Teach For America organization. He returned to the role in 2014.

“For the past three years, my greatest commitment has been to ensure that this team is not only strong today, but will remain strong for kids in the city well into the future,” Bucks said. “Getting to work alongside Walter and partner with him on the succession plan has been an amazing fulfillment of the vision. It’s such an honor to leave the region in such a great place.”

Bond grew up in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, graduated from Washington High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy from Marquette University. He joined Teach for America in 2009 and for five years was a teacher and administrator at Anacostia High School in southeast Washington, D.C.

He joined the staff of Teach For America-Milwaukee in 2014.

Around 130 Teach For America corps members will teach in Milwaukee Public Schoolsas well as local choice and charter schools, this year.

