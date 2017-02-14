State grants to train nearly 600 Milwaukee residents for jobs

The state Department of Workforce Development has awarded nearly $480,000 in combined grants to seven projects that will train almost 600 Milwaukee residents for jobs at area companies.

The awards are being made under the Wisconsin Fast Forward – Milwaukee Grant Program Announcement and are part of the $4.5 million in state funding Gov. Scott Walker announced in August following violent unrest in the city’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

The projects include:

A $51,200 grant for the Milwaukee Area Health Education Center to join with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, Ground Work, Human Development Center, Outreach Community Health Centers and the Social Development Commission to train as many as four unemployed individuals and 16 incumbent workers in Community Health Worker core competencies.

A $200,000 grant for Word of Hope Ministries to train 150 individuals each for Patrick Cudahy and Quad/Graphics. The project will include 100 unemployed individuals, 100 incumbent new hires and 100 incumbent existing workers using curriculum tailored for the employers.

A $55,339 grant for St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care to train 75 incumbent new hires for childcare and adult day caregiver positions, including certificate programs for First Aid, CPR, infant/toddler programs and preschool.

A $100,000 grant to Employ Milwaukee to partner with Northcott Neighborhood House, Gorman & Co. and WRTP/Big Step to train 20 new hires and 20 unemployed individuals with existing barriers to employment with entry level skills for the construction industry.

A $40,000 grant to Grant Lakes Community Conservation Corps to train 34 new hires and six unemployed individuals on installation of permeable pavement.

A $6,050 contract for Abaxent LLC to partner with Jonco Industries and ManpowerGroup in training four new hires and four incumbent workers as CNC and industrial sewing machine operators.

A $23,730 contract for Enoch Solutions Job Readiness & Career Assistance to partner with Black Empire Magazine to train 100 employed individuals for call center and customer service work. The grant covers training for 50 individuals and Black Empire Magazine will fund training for the other 50.

“Through Governor Walker’s commitment to rebuild and strengthen Milwaukee, we are working closely with city and regional partners to help local employers recruit, hire and train the skilled talent they need to grow and expand,” said Ray Allen, Department of Workforce Development secretary. “Wisconsin Fast Forward worker training grants are a critical part of this strategy, providing innovative training solutions to help Milwaukee residents develop in-demand job skills required by local employers.”