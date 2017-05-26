Sister Joel Read, who led Alverno for 35 years, dies at 91

Leaves legacy as advocate for education reform, women's education

by

May 26, 2017, 11:31 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/sister-joel-read-who-led-alverno-for-35-years-dies-at-91/

Sister Joel Read, Alverno College‘s longtime former president and advocate for education reform, died Thursday. She was 91.

Read served at Alverno’s helm for 35 years before her retirement in 2003.

Sister Joel Read

“Sister Joel was a courageous and pioneering leader who not only strengthened but embodied Alverno’s mission to educate strong women,” Alverno president Andrea Lee said. ‘Through her tireless work and countless achievements at Alverno, in the Milwaukee community and elsewhere, her impact knows no bounds. The Alverno community deeply mourns her passing, but we vow to carry on the incredible legacy she leaves behind.”

“Sister Joel devoted her incredible talents to building a revolutionary educational institution that has thrived for decades,” added Mary Meehan, who succeeded Read as president from 2004-16. “Sister was a colleague, mentor and friend to me, and I will forever be grateful to her for her constant support and encouragement. Anyone who knew her would agree that she was a teacher from whom we all learned so much.”

Read was born on Dec. 30, 1925, to Joseph and Ellen Read. She grew up in Chicago, where the nuns who taught her in grade school inspired her to heed the call to religious life.

Read took her first vows with the School Sisters in 1945 and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Alverno in 1948. She also completed a master’s degree in history from Fordham University in New York, where she also pursued doctoral-level work.

Read returned to Alverno in 1955 to chair its history department. After more than a decade of teaching, Read was appointed president in 1968 by Alverno’s first lay board of trustees.

She is credited with working with faculty to carry out a new vision for education. In 1973, the college introduced its distinctive abilities-based curriculum and assessment-as-learning approach, a hallmark of Alverno’s education program.

Sister Joel Read in 1984.

She’s also credited with the introduction of one of the first college internship programs in the country; the launch of the Weekend College, which targeted working women; and the creation of the Digital Diagnostic Portfolio, which allowed students to follow their learning progress online. Read also oversaw multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns to expand the college’s campus and academic offerings.

Read was an advocate for women’s rights. The National Organization of Women honors her on its website as being among NOW’s founders and pioneers.

She was recognized with many awards, including being named a presidential appointee to the U.S. Commission for the Celebration of International Women’s Year in 1975, the first recipient of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education’s Anne Roe Award and the Wisconsin Women in Higher Education Leadership’s Lifetime Leadership Award.

Sister Joel Read, Alverno College‘s longtime former president and advocate for education reform, died Thursday. She was 91.

Read served at Alverno’s helm for 35 years before her retirement in 2003.

Sister Joel Read

“Sister Joel was a courageous and pioneering leader who not only strengthened but embodied Alverno’s mission to educate strong women,” Alverno president Andrea Lee said. ‘Through her tireless work and countless achievements at Alverno, in the Milwaukee community and elsewhere, her impact knows no bounds. The Alverno community deeply mourns her passing, but we vow to carry on the incredible legacy she leaves behind.”

“Sister Joel devoted her incredible talents to building a revolutionary educational institution that has thrived for decades,” added Mary Meehan, who succeeded Read as president from 2004-16. “Sister was a colleague, mentor and friend to me, and I will forever be grateful to her for her constant support and encouragement. Anyone who knew her would agree that she was a teacher from whom we all learned so much.”

Read was born on Dec. 30, 1925, to Joseph and Ellen Read. She grew up in Chicago, where the nuns who taught her in grade school inspired her to heed the call to religious life.

Read took her first vows with the School Sisters in 1945 and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Alverno in 1948. She also completed a master’s degree in history from Fordham University in New York, where she also pursued doctoral-level work.

Read returned to Alverno in 1955 to chair its history department. After more than a decade of teaching, Read was appointed president in 1968 by Alverno’s first lay board of trustees.

She is credited with working with faculty to carry out a new vision for education. In 1973, the college introduced its distinctive abilities-based curriculum and assessment-as-learning approach, a hallmark of Alverno’s education program.

Sister Joel Read in 1984.

She’s also credited with the introduction of one of the first college internship programs in the country; the launch of the Weekend College, which targeted working women; and the creation of the Digital Diagnostic Portfolio, which allowed students to follow their learning progress online. Read also oversaw multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns to expand the college’s campus and academic offerings.

Read was an advocate for women’s rights. The National Organization of Women honors her on its website as being among NOW’s founders and pioneers.

She was recognized with many awards, including being named a presidential appointee to the U.S. Commission for the Celebration of International Women’s Year in 1975, the first recipient of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education’s Anne Roe Award and the Wisconsin Women in Higher Education Leadership’s Lifetime Leadership Award.

Comments

  1. Kate Fernstrom says:
    May 26, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I am truly saddened by her loss. She was a no nonsense powerhouse, and the school she helped create made a profound difference in my own life, and in the lives of many others. She will be sorely missed.

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

The Hidden Focus of the Smartest Business Owners
Embassy Suites Hotel

06/01/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am