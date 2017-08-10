Russell Tobin opens Milwaukee office

New York recruitment firm serving ‘major Wisconsin-based bank’

by

August 10, 2017, 12:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/russell-tobin-opens-milwaukee-office/

New York-based professional recruitment and staffing advisory firm Russell Tobin has opened a Milwaukee office.

The Mayer building at 342 N. Water St., in the Historic Third Ward.

The office is located in the Mayer building, 342 N. Water St., Suite 608, in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. It is the 11th office for Russell Tobin, which is a division of New York human resources consulting company Pride Global.

The branch is expected to provide recruitment support in a range of industries and positions in the Midwest and across the country. Pride Global’s managed service provider, PrideOne, has vendor management clients in Wisconsin, so the Milwaukee location was a fit.

“The new location goes hand in hand with Russell Tobin’s ambitious growth and yearlong support of a major Wisconsin-based bank,” said Jenny Davis, Midwest director. “Our existing footprint, along with the city’s thriving hiring landscape and excellent talent pool, made Milwaukee an easy choice for our development plans.”

A Russell Tobin representative did not immediately respond to additional questions.

New York-based professional recruitment and staffing advisory firm Russell Tobin has opened a Milwaukee office.

The Mayer building at 342 N. Water St., in the Historic Third Ward.

The office is located in the Mayer building, 342 N. Water St., Suite 608, in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. It is the 11th office for Russell Tobin, which is a division of New York human resources consulting company Pride Global.

The branch is expected to provide recruitment support in a range of industries and positions in the Midwest and across the country. Pride Global’s managed service provider, PrideOne, has vendor management clients in Wisconsin, so the Milwaukee location was a fit.

“The new location goes hand in hand with Russell Tobin’s ambitious growth and yearlong support of a major Wisconsin-based bank,” said Jenny Davis, Midwest director. “Our existing footprint, along with the city’s thriving hiring landscape and excellent talent pool, made Milwaukee an easy choice for our development plans.”

A Russell Tobin representative did not immediately respond to additional questions.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm