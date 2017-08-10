Russell Tobin opens Milwaukee office

New York-based professional recruitment and staffing advisory firm Russell Tobin has opened a Milwaukee office.

The office is located in the Mayer building, 342 N. Water St., Suite 608, in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. It is the 11th office for Russell Tobin, which is a division of New York human resources consulting company Pride Global.

The branch is expected to provide recruitment support in a range of industries and positions in the Midwest and across the country. Pride Global’s managed service provider, PrideOne, has vendor management clients in Wisconsin, so the Milwaukee location was a fit.

“The new location goes hand in hand with Russell Tobin’s ambitious growth and yearlong support of a major Wisconsin-based bank,” said Jenny Davis, Midwest director. “Our existing footprint, along with the city’s thriving hiring landscape and excellent talent pool, made Milwaukee an easy choice for our development plans.”

A Russell Tobin representative did not immediately respond to additional questions.