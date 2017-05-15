Retired ManpowerGroup exec named Marquette board chair

Sullivan first elected to board in 2013

by

May 15, 2017, 11:33 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/retired-manpowergroup-exec-named-marquette-board-chair/

Sullivan

Former ManpowerGroup executive Owen Sullivan has been elected chair of Marquette University’s board of trustees, the university announced today.

Sullivan is a 1979 Marquette graduate and joined the board in 2013. He was elected vice chair in 2015. Rev. Patrick McGrath, S.J., a current trustee and president of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, has been elected vice chair.

“Marquette benefits tremendously from the leadership of Owen Sullivan, who is passionate about the university and is extremely well-respected in the Milwaukee community,” said Michael Lovell , Marquette president. “Owen’s commitment to thoughtful processes and transparent decision-making will be beneficial to Marquette.”

Sullivan served in multiple roles at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup, including chief executive officer of Jefferson Wells, Right Management and Experis, as well as leader of ManpowerGroup’s global sales organization. He has also worked as a management consultant with several venture capital and private equity groups

He is on the boards of Wauwatosa-based The Medical College of Wisconsin, Racine-based Johnson Financial Group and Buffalo, N.Y.-based Computer Task Group Inc.

Sullivan replaces John Ferraro, who has been chair since May 2014.

“I am incredibly grateful to John Ferraro, who chaired the board the past three years,” Lovell said. “John provided tremendous counsel and guidance to me in my first three years as Marquette’s president.”

The board also elected  Rev. Thomas W. Neitzke, S.J., president of Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, Nebraska and a Wisconsin native, as a trustee.

Four trustees were also given emeritus status as their terms concluded, including Dr. Arnold L. Mitchem, president emeritus, Council for Opportunity in Education; Kristine A. Rappé, retired senior vice president and chief administrative officer, WEC Energy Group; Glenn A. “Doc” Rivers, head coach, Los Angeles Clippers; and Charles M. Swoboda, chairman and CEO, Cree Inc.

Sullivan

Former ManpowerGroup executive Owen Sullivan has been elected chair of Marquette University’s board of trustees, the university announced today.

Sullivan is a 1979 Marquette graduate and joined the board in 2013. He was elected vice chair in 2015. Rev. Patrick McGrath, S.J., a current trustee and president of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, has been elected vice chair.

“Marquette benefits tremendously from the leadership of Owen Sullivan, who is passionate about the university and is extremely well-respected in the Milwaukee community,” said Michael Lovell , Marquette president. “Owen’s commitment to thoughtful processes and transparent decision-making will be beneficial to Marquette.”

Sullivan served in multiple roles at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup, including chief executive officer of Jefferson Wells, Right Management and Experis, as well as leader of ManpowerGroup’s global sales organization. He has also worked as a management consultant with several venture capital and private equity groups

He is on the boards of Wauwatosa-based The Medical College of Wisconsin, Racine-based Johnson Financial Group and Buffalo, N.Y.-based Computer Task Group Inc.

Sullivan replaces John Ferraro, who has been chair since May 2014.

“I am incredibly grateful to John Ferraro, who chaired the board the past three years,” Lovell said. “John provided tremendous counsel and guidance to me in my first three years as Marquette’s president.”

The board also elected  Rev. Thomas W. Neitzke, S.J., president of Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, Nebraska and a Wisconsin native, as a trustee.

Four trustees were also given emeritus status as their terms concluded, including Dr. Arnold L. Mitchem, president emeritus, Council for Opportunity in Education; Kristine A. Rappé, retired senior vice president and chief administrative officer, WEC Energy Group; Glenn A. “Doc” Rivers, head coach, Los Angeles Clippers; and Charles M. Swoboda, chairman and CEO, Cree Inc.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Do you know the value of your business?
Do you know the value of your business?

Eight key drivers to improve the value of your company

by Nancy Mehlberg

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

05/17/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Veterans Chamber Muster
Supper

05/18/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am