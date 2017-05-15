Former ManpowerGroup executive Owen Sullivan has been elected chair of Marquette University’s board of trustees, the university announced today.

Sullivan is a 1979 Marquette graduate and joined the board in 2013. He was elected vice chair in 2015. Rev. Patrick McGrath, S.J., a current trustee and president of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, has been elected vice chair.

“Marquette benefits tremendously from the leadership of Owen Sullivan, who is passionate about the university and is extremely well-respected in the Milwaukee community,” said Michael Lovell , Marquette president. “Owen’s commitment to thoughtful processes and transparent decision-making will be beneficial to Marquette.”

Sullivan served in multiple roles at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup, including chief executive officer of Jefferson Wells, Right Management and Experis, as well as leader of ManpowerGroup’s global sales organization. He has also worked as a management consultant with several venture capital and private equity groups

He is on the boards of Wauwatosa-based The Medical College of Wisconsin, Racine-based Johnson Financial Group and Buffalo, N.Y.-based Computer Task Group Inc.

Sullivan replaces John Ferraro, who has been chair since May 2014.

“I am incredibly grateful to John Ferraro, who chaired the board the past three years,” Lovell said. “John provided tremendous counsel and guidance to me in my first three years as Marquette’s president.”

The board also elected Rev. Thomas W. Neitzke, S.J., president of Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, Nebraska and a Wisconsin native, as a trustee.

Four trustees were also given emeritus status as their terms concluded, including Dr. Arnold L. Mitchem, president emeritus, Council for Opportunity in Education; Kristine A. Rappé, retired senior vice president and chief administrative officer, WEC Energy Group; Glenn A. “Doc” Rivers, head coach, Los Angeles Clippers; and Charles M. Swoboda, chairman and CEO, Cree Inc.