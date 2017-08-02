Project Foundry accused of vendor contract violation

Brunclik says he wasn’t paid for website work

by

August 02, 2017, 11:48 AM

Todd Brunclik, creative director at Madison-based Innovative Schools Network, helped support the website for Milwaukee education technology startup Project Foundry, but says he did not receive the contracted payment.

That’s what Brunclik claims in a lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court in June against Keystone Insights Inc., which does business as Project Foundry, for breach of contract.

According to the complaint, on April 22, 2015, Brunclik and Keystone Insights signed a contract for the website and application support. Brunclik would provide testing of Project Foundry’s website and apps and document the results of those tests.

Brunclik billed Keystone monthly, and Keystone paid some of the bills, but he asserts there is still $16,326.87 outstanding. On April 19, 2016, Brunclik says Keystone verified the amount owed and lack of payment.

“To our knowledge, the last contact made to plaintiff by defendant was on April 19, 2016, at which time defendant agreed to a 5 percent penalty on all bills 30 days past due and a 1.5 percent finance charge on all unpaid amounts,” the suit says.

The lawsuit seeks full payment of amounts owed, plus interest; attorney fees and costs associated with bringing the legal actions; and other unspecified damages.

Keystone Insights has 45 days from the date of receiving the summons to respond to the complaint. It was served July 13.

Brunclik declined to comment.

Bill Mortimore, chief executive officer of Keystone Insights, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

But he did give an update on Project Foundry. The company expects to increase revenue 40 percent this year. It has seven employees and about 100 schools using its technology. Project Foundry expects to start raising another round of funding in the next month or two, Mortimore said.

“We’re doing well. This is the best year we’ve ever had,” he said. “Finally withNo Child Left Behind being behind us, there’s a new freedom in educators and our work is being recognized across the country.”

Project Foundry focuses on personalized learning through its online, collaborative workflow, portfolio and reporting solution.

