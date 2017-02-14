New nonprofit organization, Milwaukee Robotics Coalition, to launch

Group will focus on STEAM initiatives and supporting local school robotics teams

February 14, 2017, 11:35 AM

A new nonprofit organization called the Milwaukee Robotics Coalition is launching on Feb. 25.

The group is dedicated to supporting science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education initiatives.

The MRC Launch Party, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the 42 Lounge at 326 E. Mason St. from 6:30 pm. to 9 p.m.

MRC is an all-volunteer organization that intends to raise money and provide resources for local school robotics teams. The group is also planning to eventually develop a robotics innovation facility and create a professional network of volunteers to get involved with STEAM initiatives.

The MRC’s primary focus after its launch will be to get local schools involved in the FIRST Robotics Competition, which is an international league of high school robotics teams who build and program robots to play certain games in tournaments.

“The Alliance for Science & Technology Research in America’s 2016 survey indicated that nearly 30 percent of students — more than 1.6 million — say they would like to pursue STEM in their futures. Active participation in robotics is a great way to get them involved at an early age,” said MRC Board President Paul Jutrzonka. “We’re looking forward to a fun and informational night as the Milwaukee Robotics Coalition makes its presence known and begins its work with individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the area.”

The launch party on Feb. 25 will give those interested in learning more about the nonprofit and its mission a chance to meet with MRC board members.

Those interested in learning more about the MRC are encouraged to visit the group’s website and Facebook page.

