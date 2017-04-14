Mount Mary granted $650,000 for STEM opportunities

Will create scholarships and programming for 18 low-income students

April 14, 2017

Mount Mary University received a $650,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to support increased access to careers in the STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – field for women and underrepresented students, the university announced this week.

The grant will establish the university’s Jewel Scholars Program, which will create scholarships and programming for 18 academically qualified, low-income students for the next five years.

“This is a significant achievement for the university, as it builds upon our deep commitment to supporting our students, and aligns with our strategic plan to widen the career pathways for women in the sciences,” said Mount Mary president Eileen Schwalbach.

Milwaukee’s M7 Regional Economic Development Partnership plans to support the program by connecting Jewel Scholars with STEM employment opportunities in the local water, food and beverage and energy sectors.

The program is named after Jewel Plummer Cobb, an African American scientist and educator who died earlier this year and will be available to eligible students enrolled in biology, chemistry and food science chemistry – a program newly launched this spring.

The grant is one of five awarded to Wisconsin’s private colleges and universities and is Mount Mary’s first funding effort from the National Science Foundation. Other local supporters of the program include Kerry Group, Stonehouse Water Technologies and Promega Corp.

