Midwest Nephrology Associates exec to lead Carroll’s PA program

James Brandes to start new position in June

by

December 13, 2017, 10:44 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/midwest-nephrology-associates-exec-to-lead-carrolls-pa-program/

Dr. James Brandes will start as the director of Carroll University’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program in June 2018, the university announced Wednesday.

Dr. James Brandes will be director of Carroll’s physician assistant program.

Brandes is currently chief executive officer and president of nephrology practice of Milwaukee-based Midwest Nephrology Associates. The organization provides specialty services for kidney disease, dialysis and transplant patients. It has eight clinics and 12 satellite clinic locations in Wisconsin.

“One of my greatest passions is teaching, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and direct the physician assistant studies program at Carroll University,” Brandes said. “I have been familiar with Carroll’s dedication to educating future health care providers in many areas, and the alignment of our values and goals along the premise that students come first will ensure the program remains strong for years to come.”

Brandes will be leaving his practice to take over the Carroll position. He will also be a clinical professor of physician assistant studies.

“Dr. Brandes’ experience in the medical field will allow him to provide a unique perspective and strong vision for the physician assistant studies program in the midst of an ever-changing medical landscape,” said Cindy Gnadinger, Carroll president. “His extensive knowledge of operating a practice and administering patient care will prepare our students for a successful future with a well-rounded skill set.”

Carroll’s PA program has graduated five cohorts. It also has a partnership with the United Community Center that gives students a chance to gain practical experience in a diverse setting while also delivering services to local communities in need. The initiative has garnered more than $2 million in federal funding to date.

