Michael Cudahy paying the way for five Marquette students

Businessman giving $1 million to engineering school

by

September 26, 2017, 1:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/michael-cudahy-paying-the-way-for-five-marquette-students/

Milwaukee businessman and philanthropist Michael Cudahy has donated $1 million to Marquette University to fund five full scholarships for students attending the Opus College of Engineering.

The Marquette University campus.
Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

Four of the students started at Marquette this academic year and all are the first in their families to attend college. The scholarships will cover the cost of attending Marquette for the students, including room-and-board.

“I have a deep fondness for the school,” Cudahy said. “I have always felt that guys like me should, somehow, pay back society for success. Perhaps, we can help make it happen again with a young potential entrepreneur.”

Cudahy founded Marquette Electronics in the 1960s and grew it to a $650 million company before selling it to GE Healthcare in 1998. He’s been involved philanthropically with a number of initiatives in the city, including at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World and the Pabst and Riverside theaters. He was the 2013 recipient of BizTimes Bravo! Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award.

Michael Lovell, Marquette president, said Cudahy is a “great friend of Marquette University” and the gift would further honor his legacy in Milwaukee. Cudahy was the principal donor for Marquette’s Cudahy Hall. Built in 1994, the building is named for his mother, Katherine Reed Cudahy, and serves as Marquette’s main computing facility.

“I know he shares Marquette’s deep appreciation for keeping higher education accessible,” Lovell said. “The lives of scholarship recipients and their families will be forever changed for the good thanks to Mike’s continuing generosity.”

Cudahy, who specifically sought to assist students who have strong financial needs, will meet with each scholarship recipient. Kristina Ropella, Marquette Opus dean in the College of Engineering, first met Cudahy when she was an undergraduate at Marquette and interned at Cudahy’s company, Marquette Electronics.

She said Cudahy taught her “the true meaning of being a servant leader” and his gift would have a significant impact on students.

“Gifts like this are such an important part of how we’re changing the face of engineering, starting at the most basic level of the students who come through our doors” Ropella said.

Milwaukee businessman and philanthropist Michael Cudahy has donated $1 million to Marquette University to fund five full scholarships for students attending the Opus College of Engineering.

The Marquette University campus.
Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

Four of the students started at Marquette this academic year and all are the first in their families to attend college. The scholarships will cover the cost of attending Marquette for the students, including room-and-board.

“I have a deep fondness for the school,” Cudahy said. “I have always felt that guys like me should, somehow, pay back society for success. Perhaps, we can help make it happen again with a young potential entrepreneur.”

Cudahy founded Marquette Electronics in the 1960s and grew it to a $650 million company before selling it to GE Healthcare in 1998. He’s been involved philanthropically with a number of initiatives in the city, including at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World and the Pabst and Riverside theaters. He was the 2013 recipient of BizTimes Bravo! Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award.

Michael Lovell, Marquette president, said Cudahy is a “great friend of Marquette University” and the gift would further honor his legacy in Milwaukee. Cudahy was the principal donor for Marquette’s Cudahy Hall. Built in 1994, the building is named for his mother, Katherine Reed Cudahy, and serves as Marquette’s main computing facility.

“I know he shares Marquette’s deep appreciation for keeping higher education accessible,” Lovell said. “The lives of scholarship recipients and their families will be forever changed for the good thanks to Mike’s continuing generosity.”

Cudahy, who specifically sought to assist students who have strong financial needs, will meet with each scholarship recipient. Kristina Ropella, Marquette Opus dean in the College of Engineering, first met Cudahy when she was an undergraduate at Marquette and interned at Cudahy’s company, Marquette Electronics.

She said Cudahy taught her “the true meaning of being a servant leader” and his gift would have a significant impact on students.

“Gifts like this are such an important part of how we’re changing the face of engineering, starting at the most basic level of the students who come through our doors” Ropella said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm