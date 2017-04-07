MCW partnering with Carroll on pharmacy program

Students can get degrees from both institutions in six years

April 07, 2017, 10:46 AM

The Medical College of Wisconsin and Carroll University are partnering on a program that allows students to earn their undergraduate degree and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in six years.

Carroll students who complete their pharmacy program prerequisites will also be able to gain early assurance direct admission of available seats in the Medical College’s School of Pharmacy doctorate program.

Students would complete their first three years of undergraduate work at Carroll and then three years in the Doctor of Pharmacy program at MCW. Credits from the first year of classes at the Medical College would transfer back to Carroll, allowing the student to complete bachelor’s degree and helping alleviate some financial burden for students seeking both degrees.

“Collaborations like this are extremely important as higher education continues to evolve to meet the needs of students and a changing professional environment,” said Jane Hopp, Carroll College of Health Science dean.

Carroll students will also have access to a MCW faculty mentor, career discussions, shadowing opportunities and undergraduate research work.

“This partnership enhances a direct pipeline program to recruit students to the Doctor of Pharmacy program,” said George E. MacKinnon III, MCW School of Pharmacy founding dean. “The pipeline program allows the MCW School of Pharmacy to engage with prospective students early in their education, increasing our connection to the pharmacy graduates of the future.”

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

