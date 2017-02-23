Marquette University board elects three new trustees

Vincent Lyles, Christopher Swift and Joseph Walicki to serve three year terms

by

February 23, 2017, 12:25 PM

Three local business and nonprofit leaders were elected to serve on Marquette University‘s Board of Trustees during a meeting Wednesday night.

Vincent Lyles, president and chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee; Christopher Swift, chairman and CEO of The Hartford; and Joseph Walicki, president of Johnson Controls Power Solutions will each serve three-year terms.

Marquette University board trustees are volunteers and are not compensated for their time.

Prior to joining Boys & Girls Clubs, Lyles was president of M&I Community Development Corp. In 2015, he received the Children’s Service Award from St. Francis Children’s Center. Lyles completed his undergraduate education and earned his law degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is also a Harvard Business School Leadership Fellow.

Swift is chairman of the board of the American Insurance Association, sits on the board of the Insurance Information Institute and serves as a board member of the Villanova School of Business’s Dean’s Advisory Board. Swift graduated Marquette’s College of Business Administration in 1983. He joined The Hartford in 2010.

Walicki has held several leadership positions at Johnson Controls and its various divisions since joining the company in 1988. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University and master’s degree in business administration from LaSalle University.

