Marquette University’s annual commercial real estate conference will focus on two areas the Milwaukee market has become highly familiar with: the role cities play as centers of innovation and the boom in e-commerce.

The conference, which will be held from 1 to 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Marquette’s Alumni Memorial Union, will feature keynote speaker Dr. Edward Glaeser, the Fred and Eleanor Glimp Professor of Economics at Harvard University.

Glaeser is the author of “Triumph of the City: How Our Greatest Invention Makes Us Richer, Smarter, Greener, Healthier, and Happier.”

His work focuses on the determinants of city growth and the role of cities as centers of innovation and idea transmission. Glaeser’s contention is cities magnify humanity’s strengths, attract talent and sharpen it, encourage entrepreneurship, and allow for social and economic mobility.

A panel discussion, entitled: “The Last Mile” & Urbanization, will focus on the boom in e-commerce and how the growing consumer desire for delivered goods has pushed the need for last-mile distribution facilities and retailers to ever-faster deliveries.

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Doug Fischer, professor and director of the Center for Supply Chain Management at Marquette University.

The panel includes:

Rob Bass, senior vice president of supply chain at Best Buy

Joe McKeska, president of Elkhorn Real Estate Partners

Dan Letter, managing director of Capital Deployment NW Region at Prologis

Dr. Mark Eppli, professor and Robert B. Bell, Sr., Chair in Real Estate at Marquette University, will present new findings on the determinants of commercial real estate investment returns. Eppli’s presentation will also include insights into property market capital flows, cap rates, and market dynamics.

Tickets for the event are $85 online. Registration is recommended by 6 p.m. Sept. 14.