Marquette revises plans, location for athletic performance research center

Will continue looking at options for 10-acre 6th and Michigan site

by

December 11, 2017, 10:43 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/marquette-revises-plans-location-for-athletic-performance-research-center/

Marquette University announced Monday that it has revised its plans for its athletic performance research center, moving the planned facility from a 10-acre site in downtown Milwaukee to a smaller site across North 12th Street from the Al McGuire Center.

Street view rendering of APRC at W. Wells  and 12th streets.

The research center will be located on what is now a parking lot (call Lot F) at the southwest corner of West Wells and North 12th streets. The University’s Board of Trustees, on Dec. 8, approved the groundbreaking for the first phase of construction.

In January, Marquette announced Aurora Health Care would provide $40 million toward a 250,000- to 300,000-square-foot, $120 million athletic performance research center at 6th Street, 10th Street, West Michigan Street and the Marquette Interchange.

But the new plans call for a smaller building on the site near the Al McGuire Center. Phase one is estimated to be 50,000 square feet and cost $24 million, with long-term plans for three additional phases.

“This new location is smarter and more convenient for our student-athletes, faculty and staff that will be housed in the APRC,” Marquette president Michael Lovell said in a written statement. “While the location has changed, our vision to advance our mission through innovative sports and human performance research remains unchanged.”

The move comes after extensive analysis, which concluded that Marquette’s new seasonal sports dome in the Menomonee Valley fills the need for covered field space and is a more cost-efficient alternative to the large, permanent field house envisioned in the original APRC project.

Rendering of Marquette’s original plans for an athletic performance research center at 6th Street, 10th Street, West Michigan Street and the Marquette Interchange.

Marquette and Aurora Health Care continue to be in discussions about concepts within the new facility, which will be located a block south of the Aurora Research Institute and Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

Marquette would not say how much money it has raised for the facility, or what Aurora is currently committing to the project.

“The (funding) model has always been a combination of private and corporate fund-raising,” said university spokesman Brian Dorrington. “This is a new concept for us that we are excited about. The funding model will be similar. We continue to have really productive conversations with Aurora. It is too premature to say anything more.”

The first phase of the project will include space for faculty researchers who work in a wide variety of fields to move into the facility. It will also include locker rooms and support space for the lacrosse programs and golf team.

The facility will also house additional strength and conditioning spaces for the athletic department and a centralized core of laboratories for conducting human performance research.

“This is a really huge step forward for our student athletes and our coaches,” said Bill Scholl, Marquette’s athletic director. “The strength and conditioning space will help all of our student athletes and the research piece is really exciting for us. This is a great opportunity to differentiate ourselves.”

Marquette constructed its seasonal dome in January 2017, which now serves thousands of students, including NCAA student-athletes, as well as club and intramural sports.

Marquette will continue to evaluate the best use for the land that had previously been considered for the athletic performance research center project, said Lora Strigens, vice president for planning and strategy.

Marquette University announced Monday that it has revised its plans for its athletic performance research center, moving the planned facility from a 10-acre site in downtown Milwaukee to a smaller site across North 12th Street from the Al McGuire Center.

Street view rendering of APRC at W. Wells  and 12th streets.

The research center will be located on what is now a parking lot (call Lot F) at the southwest corner of West Wells and North 12th streets. The University’s Board of Trustees, on Dec. 8, approved the groundbreaking for the first phase of construction.

In January, Marquette announced Aurora Health Care would provide $40 million toward a 250,000- to 300,000-square-foot, $120 million athletic performance research center at 6th Street, 10th Street, West Michigan Street and the Marquette Interchange.

But the new plans call for a smaller building on the site near the Al McGuire Center. Phase one is estimated to be 50,000 square feet and cost $24 million, with long-term plans for three additional phases.

“This new location is smarter and more convenient for our student-athletes, faculty and staff that will be housed in the APRC,” Marquette president Michael Lovell said in a written statement. “While the location has changed, our vision to advance our mission through innovative sports and human performance research remains unchanged.”

The move comes after extensive analysis, which concluded that Marquette’s new seasonal sports dome in the Menomonee Valley fills the need for covered field space and is a more cost-efficient alternative to the large, permanent field house envisioned in the original APRC project.

Rendering of Marquette’s original plans for an athletic performance research center at 6th Street, 10th Street, West Michigan Street and the Marquette Interchange.

Marquette and Aurora Health Care continue to be in discussions about concepts within the new facility, which will be located a block south of the Aurora Research Institute and Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

Marquette would not say how much money it has raised for the facility, or what Aurora is currently committing to the project.

“The (funding) model has always been a combination of private and corporate fund-raising,” said university spokesman Brian Dorrington. “This is a new concept for us that we are excited about. The funding model will be similar. We continue to have really productive conversations with Aurora. It is too premature to say anything more.”

The first phase of the project will include space for faculty researchers who work in a wide variety of fields to move into the facility. It will also include locker rooms and support space for the lacrosse programs and golf team.

The facility will also house additional strength and conditioning spaces for the athletic department and a centralized core of laboratories for conducting human performance research.

“This is a really huge step forward for our student athletes and our coaches,” said Bill Scholl, Marquette’s athletic director. “The strength and conditioning space will help all of our student athletes and the research piece is really exciting for us. This is a great opportunity to differentiate ourselves.”

Marquette constructed its seasonal dome in January 2017, which now serves thousands of students, including NCAA student-athletes, as well as club and intramural sports.

Marquette will continue to evaluate the best use for the land that had previously been considered for the athletic performance research center project, said Lora Strigens, vice president for planning and strategy.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Unions adjust to right-to-work reality

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm