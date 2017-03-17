ManpowerGroup to lay off 150 in Milwaukee

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup will lay off 150 employees from its Milwaukee headquarters over the next three to 12 months, a spokesperson said this afternoon.

The global workforce solutions and staffing firm said automation and new technologies are driving the downsizing, since there are fewer manual business processes needed with recent advances. The move impacts certain jobs and skillsets, the company said.

“Like many organizations, we are investing in technology to deliver the competitive solutions our customers expect,” the company said in a statement. “We have great people and those that are impacted are being supported with outplacement and career transition benefits.”

ManpowerGroup is still one of the largest employers in Milwaukee, with about 900 employees at the headquarters downtown. It has 27,000 employees at 2,900 offices worldwide. Last spring, ManpowerGroup hired 100 new employees in Milwaukee as part of a new recruitment initiative.

The company’s fourth quarter revenue was below expectations, at $5 billion, flat from the fourth quarter of 2015.