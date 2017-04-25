Lubars give $5.5 million to Marquette Law School

Marquette University Law School will establish the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education following a $5.5 million gift from Sheldon and Marianne Lubar.

The gift expands on the current Lubar fund created by a $1.5 million gift in 2010. Sheldon Lubar, the founder and chairman of Milwaukee-based private investment firm Lubar & Co., said Marquette “has long been an important part of the Milwaukee community.

“In recent years in particular, Marquette Law School has played a leading role in significant discussions and research on important topics,” Lubar said. “At the same time, there is so much more to be done. We are pleased to expand our support of this work.”

The Marquette Law School’s public policy efforts have included On the Issues with Mike Gousha, K-12 education focused programing by Alan Borsuk, Charles Franklin’s Marquette Law School Poll, the Water Law and Policy Initiative led by David Strifling, public lectures and political debates.

Many of the public events have been held in Eckstein Hall’s Appellate Courtroom, which will be renamed the Lubar Center.

The new center will support public policy research and civic education including public events, funding for faculty and staff and research and reporting projects.

Gousha, Marquette Law School distinguished fellow in law and public policy, said the Lubar Center would allow the school to “further contribute in a meaningful way.

“Whether it’s hearing from candidates for public office, exploring new ideas for addressing serious policy challenges, or providing independent research, data collection and analysis, our goal is to be a resource for the region and state,” Gousha said.

Marquette president Michael Lovell and Law School Dean Joseph Kearney praised the Lubars for their support of the school’s public policy efforts.

“We all benefit from the many community-building contributions of the Lubar family,” Lovell said. “Marquette greatly appreciates the faith of Shel and his family in our university’s ability to bring greater understanding through constructive conversations.”