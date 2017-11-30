Lakeland University receives $250,000 from the Bradley Foundation

Grant will support cooperative education program aimed at reducing student debt

by

November 30, 2017, 12:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/lakeland-university-receives-250000-from-the-bradley-foundation/

Lakeland University has received a $250,000 grant from the Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation to support its new cooperative education program aimed at helping students graduate with little or no debt.

Lakeland University President David Black

The university launched a cooperative education model in the fall that allows students to gain 12 to 16 months of professional work experience with area companies, while earning an estimated $100,000 in wages and scholarships over four years to minimize post-graduate student debt.

Through the program, students begin working in on-campus jobs as freshmen and, as sophomores, they begin working in the hospitality industry at one of the university’s partner sites, including The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, The American Club in Kohler and Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.

The program, currently offered to hospitality majors, has students alternating semesters of study with semesters of full-time work experience.

“In a tight job market like this area is experiencing, this program provides local employers with a new skilled labor force,”said David Black, president of Lakeland University. “We are adjusting our academic calendar to fit the needs of employers. For example, students working in hospitality management roles will stay in those jobs into October and take seven-week classes for their fall semester.”

Funds from the Bradley Foundation will be used to support recruitment efforts, on-campus wages for first-year students with financial need and co-curricular programming for co-op students, including economic and financial literacy, etiquette events, mock interviews and soft skills.

“We are grateful to the Bradley Foundation for their investment in this significant change in how we will deliver a bachelor’s degree,” Black said. “Cooperative education will set Lakeland up to be a primary source of talent for this region, and our graduates who choose to settle here will be able to engage in the local economy immediately without debt weighing them down.”

The program is expected to grow to include more majors, such as accounting, marketing and sports management, the university said.

Lakeland University has received a $250,000 grant from the Lynde & Harry Bradley Foundation to support its new cooperative education program aimed at helping students graduate with little or no debt.

Lakeland University President David Black

The university launched a cooperative education model in the fall that allows students to gain 12 to 16 months of professional work experience with area companies, while earning an estimated $100,000 in wages and scholarships over four years to minimize post-graduate student debt.

Through the program, students begin working in on-campus jobs as freshmen and, as sophomores, they begin working in the hospitality industry at one of the university’s partner sites, including The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, The American Club in Kohler and Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.

The program, currently offered to hospitality majors, has students alternating semesters of study with semesters of full-time work experience.

“In a tight job market like this area is experiencing, this program provides local employers with a new skilled labor force,”said David Black, president of Lakeland University. “We are adjusting our academic calendar to fit the needs of employers. For example, students working in hospitality management roles will stay in those jobs into October and take seven-week classes for their fall semester.”

Funds from the Bradley Foundation will be used to support recruitment efforts, on-campus wages for first-year students with financial need and co-curricular programming for co-op students, including economic and financial literacy, etiquette events, mock interviews and soft skills.

“We are grateful to the Bradley Foundation for their investment in this significant change in how we will deliver a bachelor’s degree,” Black said. “Cooperative education will set Lakeland up to be a primary source of talent for this region, and our graduates who choose to settle here will be able to engage in the local economy immediately without debt weighing them down.”

The program is expected to grow to include more majors, such as accounting, marketing and sports management, the university said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support the Republicans' federal tax cut plans?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Relying on solvency opinions
Relying on solvency opinions

Considerations for company boards

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm