Joseph Project expanding to Waukesha County

Businesses, WCBA donate van for transportation

April 11, 2017, 12:57 PM

Waukesha-Joseph-Project-041017-Contributed

From left to right, Paul Decker, Waukesha County Board chair; Neal Glaeser, Denali Ingredients president; Rebecca Wincell, Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co. human resource manager; U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh; Pastor Jerome Smith of Greater Praise Church of God in Christ; and Suzanne Kelley, Waukesha County Business Alliance president and chief executive officer.

The Joseph Project, an initiative that provides job training and transportation to work for Milwaukee residents, received a donated van from several Waukesha County businesses on Monday, helping the project expand to New Berlin.

The van is the fifth in the Joseph Project’s fleet. The initiative is run by Greater Praise Church of God with help from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s office. To date, the efforts have been primarily focused on transporting residents to jobs in Sheboygan County although a Madison branch has also been started. More than 120 Milwaukee residents have been hired for Sheboygan County manufacturing jobs since the project began in 2015.

The Waukesha County Business Alliance worked with a number of businesses in New Berlin to set up a pilot program for Waukesha County. The 15-passenger van was sponsored by the WCBA and four companies that sought to remain anonymous contributed to the van’s purchase.

Amy Olson, WCBA marketing coordinator, said three employees have already been hired for the New Berlin pilot and a number of others are in various stages of the hiring process.

Olson also said the WCBA has received interest from a number of other Waukesha County manufacturers and will look to replicate the model from New Berlin in other communities.

  1. The Sheriff says:
    April 11, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    This is a really nice program but let’s not forget the real issue at hand…lack of affordable housing around these “job creators”. Waukesha County loves the idea of being a “business center” as long the the lowest paid workers don’t live anywhere near where their work. The fact is Waukesha County as a whole is hurting itself by not offering more affordable housing to fill these lower-skill, but necessary jobs.

