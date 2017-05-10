Herzing names new dean of nursing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Herzing is a private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses in eight states, as well as continuing education and online divisions. It has about 6,000 students currently enrolled.

“I’m looking forward to preparing Herzing students to meet the country’s future health care needs, because the demand for nurses will be strong for many years,” Yoho said. “We will ensure that Herzing nursing graduates are ready to care for today’s patients, as well as for future health care challenges.”

Yoho holds both bachelor of science and master of science degrees in nursing from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, as well as a doctorate in nursing science from Texas Women’s University.

She has more than 35 years of experience in nursing practice, instruction, research and management, as well as education policy. Yoho most recently worked as senior director of the pre-licensure BSN program at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Houston. She also has served in leadership roles at Education Affiliates, Elsevier Review and Testing and Tomball College. Yoho has expertise in test development, exam analysis, teaching strategies, learner engagement and preparing nursing students for the National Council State Boards of Nursing National Certification Licensing exam.

Yoho will be lead Herzing’s campus and online nursing programs, which include the LPN, ASN, BSN, RN to BSN, MSN-FNP and MSN-NE tracks.

