Hermle seeks to bring German-style apprenticeships to Wisconsin

Companies invited to March 2 event

by

February 13, 2017, 12:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/hermle-seeks-to-bring-german-style-apprenticeships-to-wisconsin/

Manuel Merkt has sought to find a way for Hermle Machine Co. to develop technical talent ever since he came to Wisconsin from Germany in 2010. He’s hoping a new apprenticeship program with the German American Chamber of Commerce will allow him to do just that.

Manuel Merkt, Gunther Schnitzer and Eric Olender will lead Hermle North America in a new combined leadership structure.

Manuel Merkt, Gunther Schnitzer and Eric Olender lead Hermle North America in a combined leadership structure.

Merkt is vice president of Hermle and one of the leaders of the company’s North American headquarters in Franklin. The company is a Germany-based provider of high precision machine tools and automation.

When Merkt first came to the Wisconsin he tried to bring some of the training programs he’d experienced in Germany with him, but said schools didn’t seem motivated to take on that level of training.

So when he heard a few years ago the German American chamber in Chicago was starting an apprenticeship program modeled and benchmarked on the German dual education system, he told them his company would sign on right away.

The chamber established the Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training in 2015 and is now looking to expand into Wisconsin, Merkt said. Hermle is hosting an event March 2 to provide companies with more information on the program.

Merkt said Hermle will only be able to accommodate one apprentice this year and the program needs eight to 12 to be able to run. He plans to work with local technical colleges, although which school will depend on the geographic locations of the companies that sign on.

Those interested in participating should contact Hermle or the German American Chamber.

The ICATT program runs for three years and students receive an associate degree and German DIHK certification along with a two-year employment guarantee following the program.

“That’s worth a lot more than sitting in a school for three years or four years,” Merkt said.

He noted students usually spend three days a week with the company and two days in school while being paid for both.

In his view, the apprenticeship programs in place in Wisconsin don’t do enough to make students prove they’ve developed the right skills during their time in the program. The ICATT program seeks to address that by having independent testing against industry standards that’s coordinated by the chamber.

“If you hire somebody, you know what they went through and that’s kind of missing right now in the U.S.,” Merkt said.

He said the plan is to target upcoming high school graduates.

“They’re still young enough to learn. They’re willing to learn,” he said, adding the program is positioned as an alternative to a four-year college degree.

Manuel Merkt has sought to find a way for Hermle Machine Co. to develop technical talent ever since he came to Wisconsin from Germany in 2010. He’s hoping a new apprenticeship program with the German American Chamber of Commerce will allow him to do just that.

Manuel Merkt, Gunther Schnitzer and Eric Olender will lead Hermle North America in a new combined leadership structure.

Manuel Merkt, Gunther Schnitzer and Eric Olender lead Hermle North America in a combined leadership structure.

Merkt is vice president of Hermle and one of the leaders of the company’s North American headquarters in Franklin. The company is a Germany-based provider of high precision machine tools and automation.

When Merkt first came to the Wisconsin he tried to bring some of the training programs he’d experienced in Germany with him, but said schools didn’t seem motivated to take on that level of training.

So when he heard a few years ago the German American chamber in Chicago was starting an apprenticeship program modeled and benchmarked on the German dual education system, he told them his company would sign on right away.

The chamber established the Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training in 2015 and is now looking to expand into Wisconsin, Merkt said. Hermle is hosting an event March 2 to provide companies with more information on the program.

Merkt said Hermle will only be able to accommodate one apprentice this year and the program needs eight to 12 to be able to run. He plans to work with local technical colleges, although which school will depend on the geographic locations of the companies that sign on.

Those interested in participating should contact Hermle or the German American Chamber.

The ICATT program runs for three years and students receive an associate degree and German DIHK certification along with a two-year employment guarantee following the program.

“That’s worth a lot more than sitting in a school for three years or four years,” Merkt said.

He noted students usually spend three days a week with the company and two days in school while being paid for both.

In his view, the apprenticeship programs in place in Wisconsin don’t do enough to make students prove they’ve developed the right skills during their time in the program. The ICATT program seeks to address that by having independent testing against industry standards that’s coordinated by the chamber.

“If you hire somebody, you know what they went through and that’s kind of missing right now in the U.S.,” Merkt said.

He said the plan is to target upcoming high school graduates.

“They’re still young enough to learn. They’re willing to learn,” he said, adding the program is positioned as an alternative to a four-year college degree.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm