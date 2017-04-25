Fab Lab grants awarded to four area school districts

21 districts statewide splitting nearly $500,000

by

April 25, 2017, 11:33 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/fab-lab-grants-awarded-to-four-area-school-districts/

Four southeastern Wisconsin school districts are among the 21 statewide receiving Fab Lab grants in the second round of funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

ManufacturingThe recipients include Milwaukee Public Schools’ Bradley Tech High School, South Milwaukee, East Troy and Delavan-Darien. The two Milwaukee County recipients are receiving $25,000 while East Troy gets $24,550 and Delavan-Darien will receive $14,000.

A total of $494,809 was awarded to districts around the state.

The grants require matching money from the school districts. The funding is used to purchase equipment for high-technology workshops equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers, and plasma cutters.

Gov. Scott Walker said the grants were an example of the investments being made in education and workforce development.

“Fab labs play a vital role in ensuring that today’s students have the skills they need to compete for the jobs of the 21st century by providing hands-on experience in areas such as design, engineering, and complex problem-solving,” Walker said.

WEDC received 69 applications for the current round of funding representing $1.58 million in funding requests. Applications were evaluated based on readiness and long-range planning, curriculum, business and community partnerships, financial need, and previous awards.

Thirty-four districts have now been awarded grants. The current state budget included $500,000 for the program and WEDC made an additional $500,000 available based on the number of applications for the first round.

Walker’s latest budget proposal, which state lawmakers are currently debating, includes another $1 million in funding for the program in the future.

Four southeastern Wisconsin school districts are among the 21 statewide receiving Fab Lab grants in the second round of funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

ManufacturingThe recipients include Milwaukee Public Schools’ Bradley Tech High School, South Milwaukee, East Troy and Delavan-Darien. The two Milwaukee County recipients are receiving $25,000 while East Troy gets $24,550 and Delavan-Darien will receive $14,000.

A total of $494,809 was awarded to districts around the state.

The grants require matching money from the school districts. The funding is used to purchase equipment for high-technology workshops equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers, and plasma cutters.

Gov. Scott Walker said the grants were an example of the investments being made in education and workforce development.

“Fab labs play a vital role in ensuring that today’s students have the skills they need to compete for the jobs of the 21st century by providing hands-on experience in areas such as design, engineering, and complex problem-solving,” Walker said.

WEDC received 69 applications for the current round of funding representing $1.58 million in funding requests. Applications were evaluated based on readiness and long-range planning, curriculum, business and community partnerships, financial need, and previous awards.

Thirty-four districts have now been awarded grants. The current state budget included $500,000 for the program and WEDC made an additional $500,000 available based on the number of applications for the first round.

Walker’s latest budget proposal, which state lawmakers are currently debating, includes another $1 million in funding for the program in the future.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Third Annual Employment Law Conference
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/27/201712:00 pm-7:00 pm

Dream Big Dinner
UWM – Milwaukee Ballroom

04/27/20175:30 pm-8:30 pm