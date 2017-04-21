Employ Milwaukee to receive $150,000 health care employment grant

Employ Milwaukee, the county’s workforce development board, will receive $150,000 from J.P. Morgan Chase to strengthen relationships between health care employers and community-based organizations as part of the firm’s national health care workforce initiative.

The grant will support the efforts of the Center for Healthcare Careers of Southeastern Wisconsin, the collaboration between Employ Milwaukee and most of the region’s major health care providers — Froedtert Health, Aurora Health Care, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and Columbia St. Mary’s — to build the state’s health care workforce.

The funding will allow these employers to collectively hire 500 new employees from low income zip codes in Milwaukee.

“J.P. Morgan Chase was the first non-health system to provide funding for our demand-driven health care initiative in Milwaukee,” Earl Buford, CEO of Employ Milwaukee said. “Together we are working to make sure there is a steady and diverse pipeline of candidates to fill jobs in this high-growth industry.”

Nationally, J.P. Morgan will provide $8.6 million to various workforce development and health care organizations to create job opportunities for low-income workers and to support the nation’s highly-demanded health care services.