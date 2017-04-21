Employ Milwaukee to receive $150,000 health care employment grant

Funding from J.P. Morgan Chase will help providers hire employees from low income zip codes

by

April 21, 2017, 12:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/employ-milwaukee-to-receive-150000-health-care-employment-grant/

Employ Milwaukee, the county’s workforce development board, will receive $150,000 from J.P. Morgan Chase to strengthen relationships between health care employers and community-based organizations as part of the firm’s national health care workforce initiative.

health care system

The grant will support the efforts of the Center for Healthcare Careers of Southeastern Wisconsin, the collaboration between Employ Milwaukee and most of the region’s major health care providers — Froedtert Health, Aurora Health Care, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and Columbia St. Mary’s — to build the state’s health care workforce.

The funding will allow these employers to collectively hire 500 new employees from low income zip codes in Milwaukee.

“J.P. Morgan Chase was the first non-health system to provide funding for our demand-driven health care initiative in Milwaukee,” Earl Buford, CEO of Employ Milwaukee said. “Together we are working to make sure there is a steady and diverse pipeline of candidates to fill jobs in this high-growth industry.”

Nationally, J.P. Morgan will provide $8.6 million to various workforce development and health care organizations to create job opportunities for low-income workers and to support the nation’s highly-demanded health care services.

Employ Milwaukee, the county’s workforce development board, will receive $150,000 from J.P. Morgan Chase to strengthen relationships between health care employers and community-based organizations as part of the firm’s national health care workforce initiative.

health care system

The grant will support the efforts of the Center for Healthcare Careers of Southeastern Wisconsin, the collaboration between Employ Milwaukee and most of the region’s major health care providers — Froedtert Health, Aurora Health Care, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and Columbia St. Mary’s — to build the state’s health care workforce.

The funding will allow these employers to collectively hire 500 new employees from low income zip codes in Milwaukee.

“J.P. Morgan Chase was the first non-health system to provide funding for our demand-driven health care initiative in Milwaukee,” Earl Buford, CEO of Employ Milwaukee said. “Together we are working to make sure there is a steady and diverse pipeline of candidates to fill jobs in this high-growth industry.”

Nationally, J.P. Morgan will provide $8.6 million to various workforce development and health care organizations to create job opportunities for low-income workers and to support the nation’s highly-demanded health care services.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm