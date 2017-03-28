Concordia launches health care innovation program

Accelerator to focus on medication management

by

March 28, 2017, 1:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/concordia-launches-health-care-innovation-program/

Mequon-based Concordia University Wisconsin is launching a health care innovation program to address chronic illnesses.

Concordia University Wisconsin's campus in Mequon.

Concordia University Wisconsin’s campus in Mequon.

The program, Concordia Medication Management Accelerator, will award more than $50,000 to innovators with the best business plans for addressing comprehensive medication management for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and blood pressure.

The accelerator is being led by the CUW School of Pharmacy and the Batterman School of Business, and is receiving funding from Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. Its first meeting, free and open to those interested in participating in the accelerator, will be held on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CUW’s Mequon campus.

The program will begin in summer 2017, and will offer both a Service Accelerator track for those with ideas related to health care service quality or efficiency improvements, and a Start-Up Accelerator track for those with technology or service solutions for the health care market. The program aims to improve medication use to drive better care, improved clinical outcomes and lower costs.

Participants will receive business coaching to hone their ideas in preparation for a fall 2017 live pitch event. Pitch competition winners will receive cash awards and may have the opportunity to join a year-long, statewide learning collaborative related to medication management.

“Since 1858, Dohmen has driven innovation in pursuit of its vision to create a more efficient, effective and easy to use health experience. We’re pleased to support the next generation of innovators that share our passion for this goal,” said Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer of Dohmen.

“The CUW School of Pharmacy is committed to promoting smarter spending and better care for patients,” said Andrew Traynor, chair of pharmacy practice at CUW School of Pharmacy. “We’re excited to collaborate with Dohmen, AIMM and the broader Wisconsin health care community to find new ways of achieving this objective with chronic medication management.”

More information about the program is available at www.cuw.edu/organizations/cmma/index.html.

Related Stories

Mequon-based Concordia University Wisconsin is launching a health care innovation program to address chronic illnesses.

Concordia University Wisconsin's campus in Mequon.

Concordia University Wisconsin’s campus in Mequon.

The program, Concordia Medication Management Accelerator, will award more than $50,000 to innovators with the best business plans for addressing comprehensive medication management for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and blood pressure.

The accelerator is being led by the CUW School of Pharmacy and the Batterman School of Business, and is receiving funding from Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. Its first meeting, free and open to those interested in participating in the accelerator, will be held on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CUW’s Mequon campus.

The program will begin in summer 2017, and will offer both a Service Accelerator track for those with ideas related to health care service quality or efficiency improvements, and a Start-Up Accelerator track for those with technology or service solutions for the health care market. The program aims to improve medication use to drive better care, improved clinical outcomes and lower costs.

Participants will receive business coaching to hone their ideas in preparation for a fall 2017 live pitch event. Pitch competition winners will receive cash awards and may have the opportunity to join a year-long, statewide learning collaborative related to medication management.

“Since 1858, Dohmen has driven innovation in pursuit of its vision to create a more efficient, effective and easy to use health experience. We’re pleased to support the next generation of innovators that share our passion for this goal,” said Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer of Dohmen.

“The CUW School of Pharmacy is committed to promoting smarter spending and better care for patients,” said Andrew Traynor, chair of pharmacy practice at CUW School of Pharmacy. “We’re excited to collaborate with Dohmen, AIMM and the broader Wisconsin health care community to find new ways of achieving this objective with chronic medication management.”

More information about the program is available at www.cuw.edu/organizations/cmma/index.html.

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

2017 Digital Summit
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

03/30/20178:00 am-4:00 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm