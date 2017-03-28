Concordia launches health care innovation program

Mequon-based Concordia University Wisconsin is launching a health care innovation program to address chronic illnesses.

The program, Concordia Medication Management Accelerator, will award more than $50,000 to innovators with the best business plans for addressing comprehensive medication management for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and blood pressure.

The accelerator is being led by the CUW School of Pharmacy and the Batterman School of Business, and is receiving funding from Milwaukee-based The Dohmen Co. Its first meeting, free and open to those interested in participating in the accelerator, will be held on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CUW’s Mequon campus.

The program will begin in summer 2017, and will offer both a Service Accelerator track for those with ideas related to health care service quality or efficiency improvements, and a Start-Up Accelerator track for those with technology or service solutions for the health care market. The program aims to improve medication use to drive better care, improved clinical outcomes and lower costs.

Participants will receive business coaching to hone their ideas in preparation for a fall 2017 live pitch event. Pitch competition winners will receive cash awards and may have the opportunity to join a year-long, statewide learning collaborative related to medication management.

“Since 1858, Dohmen has driven innovation in pursuit of its vision to create a more efficient, effective and easy to use health experience. We’re pleased to support the next generation of innovators that share our passion for this goal,” said Cynthia LaConte, chief executive officer of Dohmen.

“The CUW School of Pharmacy is committed to promoting smarter spending and better care for patients,” said Andrew Traynor, chair of pharmacy practice at CUW School of Pharmacy. “We’re excited to collaborate with Dohmen, AIMM and the broader Wisconsin health care community to find new ways of achieving this objective with chronic medication management.”

More information about the program is available at www.cuw.edu/organizations/cmma/index.html.