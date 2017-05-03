Carroll names dean of new business school

Steven Bialek will leave MSOE to begin new position in July

by

May 03, 2017, 11:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/carroll-names-dean-of-new-business-school/

Carroll University has named Milwaukee School of Engineering interim vice president of academics Steven Bialek as the founding dean of is newly created School of Business.

Steven Bialek-carroll-050317-contributed

Bialek

“Dr. Bialek brings strong administrative, program development and fundraising experience to this role, as well as substantial engagement with the Milwaukee-area business community,” said Dr. Joanne Passaro, Carroll provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our shared vision is to develop a school that will be a pillar of excellence at Carroll University known for the quality of its programs and deep engagement in southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.”

Bialek will start his new position July 1, when Carroll’s Department of Business, Economics and Accounting is transitioned into a new School of Business. The school will be home to seven majors and six minors for undergraduates along with graduate-level MBA programs.

“I’m excited to join Carroll University, an institution with a strong reputation and abundance of accomplishments in many areas,” Bialek said. “The opportunity to engage with students, faculty, staff, alumni and business leaders alike will provide an excellent base for building the School of Business upon the solid foundation already in place. Waukesha County is a leader in the business community and as the area continues to expand and grow I look forward to ensuring that Carroll is part of the progress.”

Bialek has served in his interim vice president role at MSOE since August 2015. He joined the school in 1990 and served as chair of MSOE’s Rader School of Business from 2006 to 2015.

He has a degree from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He is a Wisconsin native and currently lives on Oconomowoc with his wife and two children.

Carroll University has named Milwaukee School of Engineering interim vice president of academics Steven Bialek as the founding dean of is newly created School of Business.

Steven Bialek-carroll-050317-contributed

Bialek

“Dr. Bialek brings strong administrative, program development and fundraising experience to this role, as well as substantial engagement with the Milwaukee-area business community,” said Dr. Joanne Passaro, Carroll provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our shared vision is to develop a school that will be a pillar of excellence at Carroll University known for the quality of its programs and deep engagement in southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.”

Bialek will start his new position July 1, when Carroll’s Department of Business, Economics and Accounting is transitioned into a new School of Business. The school will be home to seven majors and six minors for undergraduates along with graduate-level MBA programs.

“I’m excited to join Carroll University, an institution with a strong reputation and abundance of accomplishments in many areas,” Bialek said. “The opportunity to engage with students, faculty, staff, alumni and business leaders alike will provide an excellent base for building the School of Business upon the solid foundation already in place. Waukesha County is a leader in the business community and as the area continues to expand and grow I look forward to ensuring that Carroll is part of the progress.”

Bialek has served in his interim vice president role at MSOE since August 2015. He joined the school in 1990 and served as chair of MSOE’s Rader School of Business from 2006 to 2015.

He has a degree from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He is a Wisconsin native and currently lives on Oconomowoc with his wife and two children.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am