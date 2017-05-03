Carroll names dean of new business school

Carroll University has named Milwaukee School of Engineering interim vice president of academics Steven Bialek as the founding dean of is newly created School of Business.

“Dr. Bialek brings strong administrative, program development and fundraising experience to this role, as well as substantial engagement with the Milwaukee-area business community,” said Dr. Joanne Passaro, Carroll provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our shared vision is to develop a school that will be a pillar of excellence at Carroll University known for the quality of its programs and deep engagement in southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.”

Bialek will start his new position July 1, when Carroll’s Department of Business, Economics and Accounting is transitioned into a new School of Business. The school will be home to seven majors and six minors for undergraduates along with graduate-level MBA programs.

“I’m excited to join Carroll University, an institution with a strong reputation and abundance of accomplishments in many areas,” Bialek said. “The opportunity to engage with students, faculty, staff, alumni and business leaders alike will provide an excellent base for building the School of Business upon the solid foundation already in place. Waukesha County is a leader in the business community and as the area continues to expand and grow I look forward to ensuring that Carroll is part of the progress.”

Bialek has served in his interim vice president role at MSOE since August 2015. He joined the school in 1990 and served as chair of MSOE’s Rader School of Business from 2006 to 2015.

He has a degree from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He is a Wisconsin native and currently lives on Oconomowoc with his wife and two children.