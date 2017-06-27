Carroll adds five new members to board

Membership expands to 30

by

June 27, 2017, 11:56 AM

Carroll University has named five area businessmen to its board of trustees, expanding its membership to 30.

Cindy Gnadinger

The Waukesha university will also be transitioning to a new president this week as Cindy Gnadinger takes over for Doug Hastad on July 1.

New board members include John Hengel, Jason Industries, Inc. vice president of finance, treasurer and assistant secretary; David Laatsch, Aurora Health Care director, strategic operations project management; Jack Riesch, R&R Insurance Services owner and executive vice president; Thomas Sellars, Sellars Absorbent Materials, Inc. chairman and CEO; and  Fred Stier, CEO, Stier Construction, Inc.

“It’s important for us to build on the success the university has enjoyed over the past decade,” said José Olivieri, chair of the university’s board of trustees. “These new leaders will provide a variety of perspectives from each of their industries, which is essential to our work as a leader in higher education.”

All of the new members except Stier are Carroll alumni.

