Bucks Foundation to fund swim lessons at new Augustine Prep

All students will receive lessons

by

July 28, 2017, 12:18 PM



The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation is giving a grant to fund swim lessons at the new St. Augustine Preparatory Academy on the south side of Milwaukee.

The donation will fund the school’s water safety programs to provide swim lessons to all St. Augustine Prep students, as well as other children in the community.

The Bucks are hosting a Bucks summer basketball camp at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy this week

The new non-denominational Christian school located on Milwaukee’s south side is funded by Gus Ramirez, founder and chairman of Waukesha-based Husco International. The school will open its doors to 640 students on Aug. 16.

The Bucks Foundation donation was announced last week, along with gifts to 14 other nonprofits totaling $1 million. The amounts given to each organization were not disclosed.

“The Ramirez family and leaders of St. Augustine Prep are delighted to have the Bucks and their MBF as partners in dealing with the most challenging problem facing Milwaukee: the lack of effective education opportunities for minority students,” said Ramirez, a minority owner of the Bucks.

The Bucks are also hosting a Bucks Summer Basketball Camp at the school this week for enrolled and prospective St. Augustine Prep students.

Daktronics, which is outfitting the new Bucks arena, has donated a scoreboard to St. Augustine Prep.

