BizExpo is today

The 13th annual BizExpo, a day-long regional business-to-business conference hosted by BizTimes Media, is being held today at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

BizExpo features a full exhibit floor of booths occupied by local businesses, plus 18 business strategy seminars throughout the day.

BizExpo also includes three Main Stage Events: the Women in Business Breakfast, the Bravo! Entrepreneur & I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards Lunch and the BizBash Cocktail Reception.

The Women in Business Breakfast this morning featured a conversation with a panel of Milwaukee-area women business owners who discussed competition, culture, leadership and personal motivation. Linda Katz, chief executive officer of Molded Dimensions, Crystal Miller, president of Frontida Assisted Living, Holly Ritz, president of The Penworthy Co. and Dawn Vogelsang, president of Hamacher Resource Group Inc., served on the panel.

Addressing the risk of buying a business, the women said they each had to take a leap of faith.

“What is the alternative to doing something scary? In many cases, it’s failing,” Miller said.

“Failing was not an option,” Ritz said. “That mindset helps you overcome the fear.”

When discussing work/life balance, Katz said it’s not possible to accomplish or excel at everything.

“Find one thing you’re good at and do that,” she said. “Let the rest slide. Who cares if your bathroom is dirty?”

Vogelsang said her competitiveness and faith helped guide her when she made the decision to buy her company.

At the Women in Business breakfast, Wendy Baumann, president and chief visionary officer at the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp., was honored as the BizTimes Woman Executive of the Year.

Baumann attributed having no fear and taking advantage of opportunities as keys to her success.

This afternoon, The Bravo! Entrepreneur & I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards Lunch will honor the region’s most creative and successful entrepreneurs, as well as the most innovative products, services or processes developed by southeastern Wisconsin companies. In addition, Carol Ann Schneider of SEEK Careers/Staffing will be presented the Bravo! Lifetime Achievement Award.

This evening, The BizBash, a high-energy event with music, drinks and light hors d’oeuvres will serve as an opportunity to relax and recap the day at BizExpo.

BizBash will also celebrate the redesign of BizTimes Milwaukee magazine, which is being unveiled exclusively today at BizExpo. The print edition will arrive to subscribers by Monday.

Online registration is closed, but onsite registration is still available this afternoon. A free Expo Pass registration form and more information are available here.